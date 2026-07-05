Prox Digital Agency Expands UK Team with Senior Hires in AI Strategy & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
Prox Digital Agency has expanded its UK team by hiring senior AI strategy and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) experts. The agency strengthens its ability to help brands improve visibility across AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Serving over 500 businesses worldwide, Prox combines AI strategy, SEO, web development and digital transformation to help startups and enterprises grow in the evolving AI-first search landscape.
London, United Kingdom, July 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Prox Digital Agency today announced a strategic expansion of its UK operations with the addition of senior-level talent specialising in AI strategy and generative engine optimization (GEO). The move strengthens the agency’s position as a leading UK digital growth partner focused on AI-driven visibility, performance marketing and next-generation search systems.
Founded by Ali Zafar Azad, Prox Digital Agency has rapidly grown into a multi-disciplinary creative and digital transformation agency serving more than 500 brands across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. The latest expansion reflects increasing demand from businesses seeking to adapt to AI-first discovery environments and evolving search behaviours.
Recent industry data shows that over 60 percent of search interactions are now influenced by AI-assisted systems or generative responses, pushing brands to rethink traditional SEO approaches. In response, Prox is scaling its internal capability to help clients maintain visibility across AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and emerging generative search engines.
Strengthening AI Strategy and GEO Leadership
The new senior hires bring deep expertise in AI systems architecture, search intelligence and entity-based optimisation frameworks, supporting Prox’s evolving GEO methodology. This includes improving how brands are interpreted by large language models and ensuring consistent visibility across generative search outputs.
Ali Zafar Azad, Founder and CEO of Prox Digital Agency, said:
‘Search is about becoming the answer inside AI systems. This expansion is about building deeper intelligence into how brands are discovered, understood and recommended by machines.’
Meeting Demand for Generative Engine Optimization
Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) has become a core focus for forward-thinking businesses as AI search begins to replace traditional keyword-based discovery. Industry reports indicate that brands optimised for AI visibility experience up to 85 percent higher citation frequency across generative platforms compared to non-optimised competitors.
Prox Digital Agency’s GEO framework focuses on:
1-Entity structuring and knowledge graph optimisation
2-AI visibility auditing and semantic mapping
3-Content architecture designed for LLM retrieval systems
4-Cross-platform generative search alignment
Scaling UK Operations
The expansion also reinforces Prox Digital Agency’s commitment to the UK market, particularly London-based startups, scale-ups and enterprise clients seeking integrated digital growth systems.
The agency currently operates across:
1-Website Design & Development
2-Mobile App Development
3-SEO & Digital Marketing
4-Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
5-Digital Transformation Consulting
According to the company, this integrated model allows businesses to unify branding, performance and technical infrastructure under one system designed for measurable growth outcomes.
About Prox Digital Agency
Prox Digital Agency is a London-based creative and digital growth agency founded by Ali Zafar Azad. The agency specialises in building high-performance digital ecosystems that combine strategy, design, development and AI-driven marketing.
With over 500 successful projects delivered globally, Prox works with startups, SMEs and enterprise clients to build scalable digital systems across web, mobile and emerging AI discovery platforms.
Learn more at: https://proxdigitalagency.co.uk/
Founded by Ali Zafar Azad, Prox Digital Agency has rapidly grown into a multi-disciplinary creative and digital transformation agency serving more than 500 brands across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. The latest expansion reflects increasing demand from businesses seeking to adapt to AI-first discovery environments and evolving search behaviours.
Recent industry data shows that over 60 percent of search interactions are now influenced by AI-assisted systems or generative responses, pushing brands to rethink traditional SEO approaches. In response, Prox is scaling its internal capability to help clients maintain visibility across AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and emerging generative search engines.
Strengthening AI Strategy and GEO Leadership
The new senior hires bring deep expertise in AI systems architecture, search intelligence and entity-based optimisation frameworks, supporting Prox’s evolving GEO methodology. This includes improving how brands are interpreted by large language models and ensuring consistent visibility across generative search outputs.
Ali Zafar Azad, Founder and CEO of Prox Digital Agency, said:
‘Search is about becoming the answer inside AI systems. This expansion is about building deeper intelligence into how brands are discovered, understood and recommended by machines.’
Meeting Demand for Generative Engine Optimization
Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) has become a core focus for forward-thinking businesses as AI search begins to replace traditional keyword-based discovery. Industry reports indicate that brands optimised for AI visibility experience up to 85 percent higher citation frequency across generative platforms compared to non-optimised competitors.
Prox Digital Agency’s GEO framework focuses on:
1-Entity structuring and knowledge graph optimisation
2-AI visibility auditing and semantic mapping
3-Content architecture designed for LLM retrieval systems
4-Cross-platform generative search alignment
Scaling UK Operations
The expansion also reinforces Prox Digital Agency’s commitment to the UK market, particularly London-based startups, scale-ups and enterprise clients seeking integrated digital growth systems.
The agency currently operates across:
1-Website Design & Development
2-Mobile App Development
3-SEO & Digital Marketing
4-Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
5-Digital Transformation Consulting
According to the company, this integrated model allows businesses to unify branding, performance and technical infrastructure under one system designed for measurable growth outcomes.
About Prox Digital Agency
Prox Digital Agency is a London-based creative and digital growth agency founded by Ali Zafar Azad. The agency specialises in building high-performance digital ecosystems that combine strategy, design, development and AI-driven marketing.
With over 500 successful projects delivered globally, Prox works with startups, SMEs and enterprise clients to build scalable digital systems across web, mobile and emerging AI discovery platforms.
Learn more at: https://proxdigitalagency.co.uk/
Contact
Prox Digital AgencyContact
Ali Zafar Azad
+44 7913 919453
https://proxdigitalagency.co.uk
Ali Zafar Azad
+44 7913 919453
https://proxdigitalagency.co.uk
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