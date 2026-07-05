Prox Digital Agency Expands UK Team with Senior Hires in AI Strategy & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

Prox Digital Agency has expanded its UK team by hiring senior AI strategy and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) experts. The agency strengthens its ability to help brands improve visibility across AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Serving over 500 businesses worldwide, Prox combines AI strategy, SEO, web development and digital transformation to help startups and enterprises grow in the evolving AI-first search landscape.