Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica.
Manali, India, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Himvana has expanded its nettle tea offering with a dedicated Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea made from Urtica himalayensis, a nettle species associated with the Himalayan region. The move reflects the company's focus on bringing greater botanical transparency and Himalayan plant varieties to herbal tea consumers.
The new product focus distinguishes Himvana's Himalayan nettle offering from the Urtica dioica species commonly found in nettle tea products. Himvana now highlights the botanical species used in its nettle teas, allowing consumers to identify whether they are choosing Urtica himalayensis or the more widely recognised Urtica dioica.
According to Himvana, the decision to place greater emphasis on Urtica himalayensis followed the company's focus on Himalayan-origin botanicals and clearer species identification.
“Consumers often see the words ‘nettle tea’ without knowing which nettle species is used in the product,” said a Himvana spokesperson. “We decided to specifically highlight Urtica himalayensis because it has a clear connection to the Himalayan region and fits Himvana's focus on Himalayan botanicals.”
Himvana Adds a Himalayan Choice to the Nettle Tea Category
Urtica dioica is widely recognised as common stinging nettle and is frequently used in herbal tea products. Urtica himalayensis belongs to the same Urtica genus but is a separate botanical species associated with Himalayan growing regions.
Rather than marketing all nettle leaves under a generic product identity, Himvana is placing the botanical name at the centre of its Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea product information.
“Himvana's goal is to help customers understand what is actually inside the tea they are brewing,” the company spokesperson said. “In our view, identifying the botanical species and its regional origin gives consumers more useful information than simply describing a product as nettle leaf tea.”
The addition of a dedicated Urtica himalayensis offering also allows Himvana to build its nettle tea range around two distinct botanical species. Consumers familiar with Urtica dioica can now explore a Himalayan nettle alternative through the company's product range.
Himalayan Origin Becomes a Key Part of Himvana's Product Strategy
Based in the Manali region of Himachal Pradesh, Himvana is developing its brand around products connected with the Himalayas. The company's focus on Urtica himalayensis forms part of this broader strategy.
Himvana says its decision to promote the botanical name Urtica himalayensis is intended to create greater awareness of Himalayan nettle among tea drinkers who may previously have encountered only Urtica dioica.
“We believe the Himalayan region has a botanical story that deserves greater visibility,” said the Himvana spokesperson. “Urtica himalayensis is part of that story. Our decision to develop and highlight a tea specifically around this nettle species is closely connected with what we want Himvana to represent as a company.”
The company is also using its product information and educational content to explain the distinction between Urtica himalayensis and Urtica dioica. Himvana states that the purpose of the comparison is not to suggest that all nettle species are interchangeable, but to encourage consumers to look more closely at botanical names and product origin.
Himvana Responds to Growing Consumer Interest in Ingredient Transparency
As consumers increasingly examine ingredient lists and product origins, Himvana is making species identification a more visible part of its nettle tea range.
“Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea should clearly tell the customer what makes it Himalayan,” the Himvana spokesperson said. “For our Urtica himalayensis tea, the botanical identity is an important part of that distinction.”
Himvana's Urtica himalayensis Nettle Leaf Tea is offered as a dried herbal infusion with a naturally earthy character. The product is positioned for tea drinkers interested in Himalayan botanicals and caffeine-free herbal infusions.
With the expanded nettle tea range, Himvana plans to continue building awareness around Himalayan botanicals while providing clearer information about plant species and origin.
About Himvana
Himvana is a Himalayan botanical and wellness brand based in the Manali region of Himachal Pradesh, India. The company focuses on introducing Himalayan-origin botanicals and herbal products to modern consumers with an emphasis on botanical identity, product origin and transparent information.
Himvana's nettle tea range includes Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea made from Urtica himalayensis as well as Urtica dioica nettle tea. Through its growing product range, Himvana aims to increase awareness of Himalayan botanicals and make region-specific herbal teas more accessible to consumers.
Media Contact:
Himvana
Website: https://himvana.com/
The new product focus distinguishes Himvana's Himalayan nettle offering from the Urtica dioica species commonly found in nettle tea products. Himvana now highlights the botanical species used in its nettle teas, allowing consumers to identify whether they are choosing Urtica himalayensis or the more widely recognised Urtica dioica.
According to Himvana, the decision to place greater emphasis on Urtica himalayensis followed the company's focus on Himalayan-origin botanicals and clearer species identification.
“Consumers often see the words ‘nettle tea’ without knowing which nettle species is used in the product,” said a Himvana spokesperson. “We decided to specifically highlight Urtica himalayensis because it has a clear connection to the Himalayan region and fits Himvana's focus on Himalayan botanicals.”
Himvana Adds a Himalayan Choice to the Nettle Tea Category
Urtica dioica is widely recognised as common stinging nettle and is frequently used in herbal tea products. Urtica himalayensis belongs to the same Urtica genus but is a separate botanical species associated with Himalayan growing regions.
Rather than marketing all nettle leaves under a generic product identity, Himvana is placing the botanical name at the centre of its Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea product information.
“Himvana's goal is to help customers understand what is actually inside the tea they are brewing,” the company spokesperson said. “In our view, identifying the botanical species and its regional origin gives consumers more useful information than simply describing a product as nettle leaf tea.”
The addition of a dedicated Urtica himalayensis offering also allows Himvana to build its nettle tea range around two distinct botanical species. Consumers familiar with Urtica dioica can now explore a Himalayan nettle alternative through the company's product range.
Himalayan Origin Becomes a Key Part of Himvana's Product Strategy
Based in the Manali region of Himachal Pradesh, Himvana is developing its brand around products connected with the Himalayas. The company's focus on Urtica himalayensis forms part of this broader strategy.
Himvana says its decision to promote the botanical name Urtica himalayensis is intended to create greater awareness of Himalayan nettle among tea drinkers who may previously have encountered only Urtica dioica.
“We believe the Himalayan region has a botanical story that deserves greater visibility,” said the Himvana spokesperson. “Urtica himalayensis is part of that story. Our decision to develop and highlight a tea specifically around this nettle species is closely connected with what we want Himvana to represent as a company.”
The company is also using its product information and educational content to explain the distinction between Urtica himalayensis and Urtica dioica. Himvana states that the purpose of the comparison is not to suggest that all nettle species are interchangeable, but to encourage consumers to look more closely at botanical names and product origin.
Himvana Responds to Growing Consumer Interest in Ingredient Transparency
As consumers increasingly examine ingredient lists and product origins, Himvana is making species identification a more visible part of its nettle tea range.
“Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea should clearly tell the customer what makes it Himalayan,” the Himvana spokesperson said. “For our Urtica himalayensis tea, the botanical identity is an important part of that distinction.”
Himvana's Urtica himalayensis Nettle Leaf Tea is offered as a dried herbal infusion with a naturally earthy character. The product is positioned for tea drinkers interested in Himalayan botanicals and caffeine-free herbal infusions.
With the expanded nettle tea range, Himvana plans to continue building awareness around Himalayan botanicals while providing clearer information about plant species and origin.
About Himvana
Himvana is a Himalayan botanical and wellness brand based in the Manali region of Himachal Pradesh, India. The company focuses on introducing Himalayan-origin botanicals and herbal products to modern consumers with an emphasis on botanical identity, product origin and transparent information.
Himvana's nettle tea range includes Himalayan Nettle Leaf Tea made from Urtica himalayensis as well as Urtica dioica nettle tea. Through its growing product range, Himvana aims to increase awareness of Himalayan botanicals and make region-specific herbal teas more accessible to consumers.
Media Contact:
Himvana
Website: https://himvana.com/
Contact
HimvanaContact
Sagar Dhingra
+917807289392
https://himvana.com/
Sagar Dhingra
+917807289392
https://himvana.com/
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