Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System

Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication.