Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System
Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication.
Mobile, AL, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nuzlo LLC, a veterinary technology startup based in Mobile, Alabama, has officially launched the Nuzlo app on iOS and Android. The app is designed to help pet owners take a more organized and proactive approach to their pet's health by centralizing health records, medication tracking, vaccine logging, and AI-powered symptom guidance in one modern mobile platform.
The Nuzlo app allows pet owners to create detailed profiles for multiple pets, set medication and vaccine reminders, and access breed-specific health insights. In urgent situations, the app provides emergency guidance and helps users locate the nearest veterinary clinic. A built-in AI symptom checker helps owners assess their pet's condition and determine the appropriate level of care — without replacing the role of a licensed veterinarian.
Beyond the consumer app, Nuzlo is preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) built for modern veterinary practices. Clinic Connect will offer digital patient records, SOAP note charting, scheduling and team management, vaccine and medication tracking, and direct client communication through the Nuzlo mobile app. Veterinary clinics interested in early access can join the waitlist at nuzloapp.com.
"We built Nuzlo because pet owners deserve better tools and veterinary clinics deserve modern software," said Mason, Founder and CEO of Nuzlo LLC. "Our goal is to connect the entire care experience — from the pet owner's phone to the clinic's dashboard — in a way that makes everyone's life easier."
Nuzlo is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit nuzloapp.com.
Nuzlo is focused on modernizing the pet healthcare experience for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. The company's flagship products include the Nuzlo consumer mobile app and the upcoming Clinic Connect veterinary practice management platform.
The Nuzlo app allows pet owners to create detailed profiles for multiple pets, set medication and vaccine reminders, and access breed-specific health insights. In urgent situations, the app provides emergency guidance and helps users locate the nearest veterinary clinic. A built-in AI symptom checker helps owners assess their pet's condition and determine the appropriate level of care — without replacing the role of a licensed veterinarian.
Beyond the consumer app, Nuzlo is preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) built for modern veterinary practices. Clinic Connect will offer digital patient records, SOAP note charting, scheduling and team management, vaccine and medication tracking, and direct client communication through the Nuzlo mobile app. Veterinary clinics interested in early access can join the waitlist at nuzloapp.com.
"We built Nuzlo because pet owners deserve better tools and veterinary clinics deserve modern software," said Mason, Founder and CEO of Nuzlo LLC. "Our goal is to connect the entire care experience — from the pet owner's phone to the clinic's dashboard — in a way that makes everyone's life easier."
Nuzlo is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit nuzloapp.com.
Nuzlo is focused on modernizing the pet healthcare experience for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. The company's flagship products include the Nuzlo consumer mobile app and the upcoming Clinic Connect veterinary practice management platform.
Contact
Nuzlo LLCContact
Mason Cox
251-308-5626
nuzloapp.com
Mason Cox
251-308-5626
nuzloapp.com
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