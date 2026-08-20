iVendNext Announces Version 2.0 With AI, Marketplace Apps and New Retail Capabilities
The latest release adds AI & Automation, Marketplace Apps, new modules, Retail upgrades and country-specific capabilities for modern retailers.
New York, NY, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- iVendNext by CitiXsys today announced the availability of iVendNext Version 2.0, a major update to its cloud-native retail management platform.
The release brings together two new categories, AI & Automation and Marketplace Apps, along with three new optional modules, five Retail upgrades and four country-specific modules.
iVendNext Version 2.0 is designed to help retailers bring intelligence, automation and extensibility into daily operations across stores, stock, customers, finance and compliance.
A key focus of the release is the new AI & Automation category, which brings four modules into iVendNext:
AI Gateway connects iVendNext with AI assistants, allowing teams to ask business questions and work with live iVendNext data.
AI Foresight supports demand, sales and financial forecasting to help teams plan stock, understand customer risk and improve business visibility.
AI Copilot works inside iVendNext Desk as a conversational assistant, helping users ask questions and take actions based on their role and permissions.
n8n Node for iVendNext supports workflow automation by connecting iVendNext with other business applications.
The AI modules follow a Bring Your Own Key model, allowing customers to connect their own AI provider account and keep control of model access.
Version 2.0 also introduces Marketplace Apps, a new category for certified integrations, statutory localisations and add-on apps. Apps installed through the Marketplace work inside iVendNext and follow the platform’s security, role and audit model.
The release also adds three optional modules: CRM, Light Manufacturing and the iVendNext WhatsApp App. These modules support sales pipeline management, production and kit workflows, and WhatsApp-based customer communication for order confirmations, delivery updates, payment reminders, digital receipts and campaigns.
For existing Retail customers, Version 2.0 includes five requested upgrades without a separate module licence: quotation to order to delivery, coupon issue, barcode masking, sales person assignment and face detection login.
The release also adds four country-specific modules through Marketplace Apps: Kenya M-Pesa, Kenya eTIMS, KSA ZATCA and Mexico Localization.
“This release is shaped by what we have heard from retailers and partners,” said Pankaj Mathure, Chief Operating Officer at iVendNext. “Retailers want AI to be useful inside real work, not sitting outside the system. They want faster answers, better planning and fewer manual steps. Partners want stronger ways to open retail conversations and deliver more value. iVendNext Version 2.0 brings these needs together in one relese.”
For retailers, Version 2.0 adds more ways to act on live data, automate routine work, manage local requirements and run operations with better control.
For partners, it creates new opportunities around AI, automation, localisations, CRM, WhatsApp, manufacturing and marketplace-led extensions.
iVendNext Version 2.0 is available from June 2026 for existing customers and new deployments.
About iVendNext iVendNext by CitiXsys is a cloud-native retail management platform for modern retailers. It brings POS, inventory, CRM, promotions, analytics, online storefront, open APIs and add-ons into one platform, helping retailers manage omnichannel operations with better control.
Media Contact
CitiXsys Americas, Inc. Americas Towers,
1177 6th Avenue, 5th FLR. New York, NY 10036
Email: newyork@citixsys.com
Phone: +1 212 745 1365
The release brings together two new categories, AI & Automation and Marketplace Apps, along with three new optional modules, five Retail upgrades and four country-specific modules.
iVendNext Version 2.0 is designed to help retailers bring intelligence, automation and extensibility into daily operations across stores, stock, customers, finance and compliance.
A key focus of the release is the new AI & Automation category, which brings four modules into iVendNext:
AI Gateway connects iVendNext with AI assistants, allowing teams to ask business questions and work with live iVendNext data.
AI Foresight supports demand, sales and financial forecasting to help teams plan stock, understand customer risk and improve business visibility.
AI Copilot works inside iVendNext Desk as a conversational assistant, helping users ask questions and take actions based on their role and permissions.
n8n Node for iVendNext supports workflow automation by connecting iVendNext with other business applications.
The AI modules follow a Bring Your Own Key model, allowing customers to connect their own AI provider account and keep control of model access.
Version 2.0 also introduces Marketplace Apps, a new category for certified integrations, statutory localisations and add-on apps. Apps installed through the Marketplace work inside iVendNext and follow the platform’s security, role and audit model.
The release also adds three optional modules: CRM, Light Manufacturing and the iVendNext WhatsApp App. These modules support sales pipeline management, production and kit workflows, and WhatsApp-based customer communication for order confirmations, delivery updates, payment reminders, digital receipts and campaigns.
For existing Retail customers, Version 2.0 includes five requested upgrades without a separate module licence: quotation to order to delivery, coupon issue, barcode masking, sales person assignment and face detection login.
The release also adds four country-specific modules through Marketplace Apps: Kenya M-Pesa, Kenya eTIMS, KSA ZATCA and Mexico Localization.
“This release is shaped by what we have heard from retailers and partners,” said Pankaj Mathure, Chief Operating Officer at iVendNext. “Retailers want AI to be useful inside real work, not sitting outside the system. They want faster answers, better planning and fewer manual steps. Partners want stronger ways to open retail conversations and deliver more value. iVendNext Version 2.0 brings these needs together in one relese.”
For retailers, Version 2.0 adds more ways to act on live data, automate routine work, manage local requirements and run operations with better control.
For partners, it creates new opportunities around AI, automation, localisations, CRM, WhatsApp, manufacturing and marketplace-led extensions.
iVendNext Version 2.0 is available from June 2026 for existing customers and new deployments.
About iVendNext iVendNext by CitiXsys is a cloud-native retail management platform for modern retailers. It brings POS, inventory, CRM, promotions, analytics, online storefront, open APIs and add-ons into one platform, helping retailers manage omnichannel operations with better control.
Media Contact
CitiXsys Americas, Inc. Americas Towers,
1177 6th Avenue, 5th FLR. New York, NY 10036
Email: newyork@citixsys.com
Phone: +1 212 745 1365
Contact
CitiXsys Americas Inc.Contact
Manish Chaturvedi
+9199100381523
ivendnext.com
Manish Chaturvedi
+9199100381523
ivendnext.com
Categories