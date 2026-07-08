Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Secrets and Silence – My Family Between Nazi Occupation and Holocaust"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Secrets and Silence – My Family Between Nazi Occupation and Holocaust," written by L. M. Davidson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Secrets and Silence
When L. M. Davidson learns that her eldest sister was fathered by a German soldier during the Nazi Occupation of Jersey in the Channel Islands, her world shifts. Raised by a Jewish father, many of whose family were murdered in the Holocaust, she struggles to reconcile two painful legacies: alleged collaboration and persecution.
Over four decades, she searches archives and histories, questions relatives and confronts conflicting stories.
Was her mother coerced, or was it a forbidden love affair?
Why was the truth buried in silence?
As she uncovers official records and hidden memories, Davidson reveals not only a family secret but the wider shame, judgement and trauma faced by women in occupied territories.
Secrets and Silence is a courageous memoir about identity, loyalty and the cost of unspoken history. It is a powerful exploration of how the past shapes families across generations.
Secrets and Silence
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882510 / 308 page
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.96 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SANDSILENCE
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H65X3P8S
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
When L. M. Davidson learns that her eldest sister was fathered by a German soldier during the Nazi Occupation of Jersey in the Channel Islands, her world shifts. Raised by a Jewish father, many of whose family were murdered in the Holocaust, she struggles to reconcile two painful legacies: alleged collaboration and persecution.
Over four decades, she searches archives and histories, questions relatives and confronts conflicting stories.
Was her mother coerced, or was it a forbidden love affair?
Why was the truth buried in silence?
As she uncovers official records and hidden memories, Davidson reveals not only a family secret but the wider shame, judgement and trauma faced by women in occupied territories.
Secrets and Silence is a courageous memoir about identity, loyalty and the cost of unspoken history. It is a powerful exploration of how the past shapes families across generations.
Secrets and Silence
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882510 / 308 page
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.96 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SANDSILENCE
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H65X3P8S
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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