Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s “Get Down To Get Some”
On Friday, July 10, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton entitled “Get Down To Get Some.”
Santa Clarita, CA, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 10, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton. The song is entitled “Get Down To Get Some.” It is seriocomic in nature.
Ever wonder how couples where one partner is tall, and the other one short, are able to get on? Wonder no more, Anna Hamilton has solved the mystery with her song Get Down To Get Some. This comical, bawdy, fun, Jazz-Blues Novelty song will keep your toes tapping and mind working.
Lyrically, it is about a husband and wife, she’s very tall and he’s very short. You do the math.
“This is another of our fun songs for Loveforce Summer. It is a bawdy, Blues song with a Jazzy finish,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Anna Hamilton’s “Get Down To Get Some” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Ever wonder how couples where one partner is tall, and the other one short, are able to get on? Wonder no more, Anna Hamilton has solved the mystery with her song Get Down To Get Some. This comical, bawdy, fun, Jazz-Blues Novelty song will keep your toes tapping and mind working.
Lyrically, it is about a husband and wife, she’s very tall and he’s very short. You do the math.
“This is another of our fun songs for Loveforce Summer. It is a bawdy, Blues song with a Jazzy finish,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Anna Hamilton’s “Get Down To Get Some” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories