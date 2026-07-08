Loveforce International Announces Its July 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced all of its July 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be nine different songs released by six different recording artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced all of its July 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be nine different songs released by six different recording artists. Songs will be released on all five Fridays in July including July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31.
The artists releasing singles in July will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Walter Dolfini, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. There will be a plethora of genres of music released in July was well, including: R&B-Funk, Southern Soul, Jazz-Blues, Chicago Blues, Progressive Rock, Easy Listening, EDM House and Electro House Music. The releases will include three instrumentals.
“We have fun, exciting music released this month keeping our Loveforce Summer hopping for the world of listeners and dancers,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International’s July Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The artists releasing singles in July will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Walter Dolfini, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. There will be a plethora of genres of music released in July was well, including: R&B-Funk, Southern Soul, Jazz-Blues, Chicago Blues, Progressive Rock, Easy Listening, EDM House and Electro House Music. The releases will include three instrumentals.
“We have fun, exciting music released this month keeping our Loveforce Summer hopping for the world of listeners and dancers,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International’s July Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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