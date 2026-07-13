Recent Release "Three Thousand Mile Smile" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Stephen A. Martin Explores How Love Can Blossom in Unexpected Places and Seasons of Life
Visalia, CA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen A. Martin has completed a compelling novel that follows an elderly widower embarking on a transformative journey through California's Central Valley. Seeking proximity to his children and grandchildren after years of marriage, he trades the familiar shores of Orange County for inland communities where summer heat defines the landscape and nearby national parks beckon with adventure. What begins as a practical relocation soon becomes far more complex, as neighborhood challenges and natural disasters force him to question his decision while family obligations pull him in different directions.
Drawing from his own remarkable life experiences, Martin brings authentic depth to his narrative. As a decorated Vietnam war veteran and lifelong California resident with a distinguished business career, he has spent decades writing short stories and poetry that capture the texture of real human experience. His ability to weave personal truth into fiction creates characters whose struggles feel immediate and genuine, grounded in the historical accuracy and humor that define his literary voice.
In "Three Thousand Mile Smile," readers will discover a poignant exploration of second chances and the courage required to open one's heart decades after loss. The protagonist's attempt to forge a long-distance romance with someone thousands of miles away becomes more than a romantic subplot—it becomes a vessel for exploring resilience, family devotion, and the possibility of finding profound connection in life's final chapters. Through earthquakes, wildfires, and the complexities of adult children navigating their own crises, this tender yet unflinching portrait reveals what it means to be the anchor your family needs while pursuing happiness for yourself.
"This novel emerged directly from my own experience of discovering love across the continent," said Martin. "I wanted to capture both the beauty and the raw difficulty of long-distance romance, while showing how life's challenges—whether natural disasters or family upheaval—ultimately shape who we become and what we're capable of giving to those we love."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen A. Martin's heartfelt work offers readers a touching meditation on reinvention, family, and second chances. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned whether love and connection are truly possible in life's later seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Three Thousand Mile Smile" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from his own remarkable life experiences, Martin brings authentic depth to his narrative. As a decorated Vietnam war veteran and lifelong California resident with a distinguished business career, he has spent decades writing short stories and poetry that capture the texture of real human experience. His ability to weave personal truth into fiction creates characters whose struggles feel immediate and genuine, grounded in the historical accuracy and humor that define his literary voice.
In "Three Thousand Mile Smile," readers will discover a poignant exploration of second chances and the courage required to open one's heart decades after loss. The protagonist's attempt to forge a long-distance romance with someone thousands of miles away becomes more than a romantic subplot—it becomes a vessel for exploring resilience, family devotion, and the possibility of finding profound connection in life's final chapters. Through earthquakes, wildfires, and the complexities of adult children navigating their own crises, this tender yet unflinching portrait reveals what it means to be the anchor your family needs while pursuing happiness for yourself.
"This novel emerged directly from my own experience of discovering love across the continent," said Martin. "I wanted to capture both the beauty and the raw difficulty of long-distance romance, while showing how life's challenges—whether natural disasters or family upheaval—ultimately shape who we become and what we're capable of giving to those we love."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen A. Martin's heartfelt work offers readers a touching meditation on reinvention, family, and second chances. This novel speaks to anyone who has questioned whether love and connection are truly possible in life's later seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this tender work can purchase "Three Thousand Mile Smile" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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