Recent Release, "Rihlyn," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Mark Horn, Tells of a Brave Princess Who Saves Her Kingdom with Her Magical Unicorn
New Berlin, PA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Horn has completed a new book, "Rihlyn," that whisks readers away to a fantastical realm where danger lurks in the form of a fire-breathing dragon on a devastating rampage. When the kingdom faces its darkest hour, one young princess discovers that courage and determination can triumph over even the most fearsome of threats. With her steadfast unicorn by her side, she embarks on a quest that will test her bravery and change her kingdom forever.
Mark Horn draws inspiration from his deep love for family and connection across the miles. Living far from his daughter and son and their families, he crafted this tale as a heartfelt gesture—a way to send love and joy to those he holds most dear. His passion for storytelling shines through every page, creating a work that celebrates the bonds that unite us.
"Rihlyn" explores timeless themes of heroism, friendship, and the transformative power of pursuing what brings us joy. Readers will discover that greatness can emerge from unexpected places and that having fun while following your passions creates the most memorable adventures. This stirring narrative invites young readers to believe in their own inner strength and the magic that exists within their hearts.
"I wanted to create a story filled with wonder and heart," said Horn, "one that reminds children everywhere that they possess the courage to face any challenge and the ability to become heroes in their own lives."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Horn's enchanting work brings timeless adventure and inspiration to young readers everywhere. This tale will ignite imaginations and plant seeds of confidence that will bloom for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Rihlyn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Mark Horn draws inspiration from his deep love for family and connection across the miles. Living far from his daughter and son and their families, he crafted this tale as a heartfelt gesture—a way to send love and joy to those he holds most dear. His passion for storytelling shines through every page, creating a work that celebrates the bonds that unite us.
"Rihlyn" explores timeless themes of heroism, friendship, and the transformative power of pursuing what brings us joy. Readers will discover that greatness can emerge from unexpected places and that having fun while following your passions creates the most memorable adventures. This stirring narrative invites young readers to believe in their own inner strength and the magic that exists within their hearts.
"I wanted to create a story filled with wonder and heart," said Horn, "one that reminds children everywhere that they possess the courage to face any challenge and the ability to become heroes in their own lives."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Horn's enchanting work brings timeless adventure and inspiration to young readers everywhere. This tale will ignite imaginations and plant seeds of confidence that will bloom for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Rihlyn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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