Recent Release, "Lovers in the Shadows," from Fulton Books Author Katherine Xian DeCarlo, Explores a Romance That Defies the Rigid Boundaries of Social Hierarchy
Springfield, MO, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Xian DeCarlo has completed a new book, "Lovers in the Shadows," which tells the story of two individuals whose connection transcends the class divisions that define their world. Set against a backdrop where rank determines destiny, these two souls discover in each other something neither expected to find—a bond that challenges everything they've been taught about their place in society. What begins as an inexplicable pull draws them closer together, despite the insurmountable obstacles standing between them.
Born in Maoming, China, in 1996, DeCarlo was adopted by her American family and raised in Boynton Beach, Florida, where she developed a deep connection to both her heritage and her adopted home. Her journey through personal adversity—including epilepsy and the courage required to undergo brain surgery—shaped her perspective on human resilience and the power of connection. After spending formative years in China attending school while her father taught at universities in Shandong Province, she returned to the United States and began writing with purpose at age sixteen. These lived experiences infuse her storytelling with authenticity and emotional depth.
In "Lovers in the Shadows," DeCarlo explores the transformative nature of love and the vulnerability it demands. Her protagonists grapple with the paradox of their feelings: wondering how they fell for someone they shouldn't, yet unable to deny the joy their bond brings. Through their forbidden romance, readers will encounter profound questions about fate, choice, and whether love truly recognizes the barriers society constructs. The novel captures the intoxicating confusion of surrendering to something larger than oneself, and the courage required to pursue connection against impossible odds.
"I wanted to write a story about two people who shouldn't fall in love but do anyway," said DeCarlo. "Their journey is about discovering that the heart doesn't follow the rules we're taught to obey."
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Xian DeCarlo's heartfelt work resonates with readers seeking authentic portrayals of love's transformative power. This novel will leave audiences contemplating the boundaries we accept and the ones we choose to challenge.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Lovers in the Shadows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born in Maoming, China, in 1996, DeCarlo was adopted by her American family and raised in Boynton Beach, Florida, where she developed a deep connection to both her heritage and her adopted home. Her journey through personal adversity—including epilepsy and the courage required to undergo brain surgery—shaped her perspective on human resilience and the power of connection. After spending formative years in China attending school while her father taught at universities in Shandong Province, she returned to the United States and began writing with purpose at age sixteen. These lived experiences infuse her storytelling with authenticity and emotional depth.
In "Lovers in the Shadows," DeCarlo explores the transformative nature of love and the vulnerability it demands. Her protagonists grapple with the paradox of their feelings: wondering how they fell for someone they shouldn't, yet unable to deny the joy their bond brings. Through their forbidden romance, readers will encounter profound questions about fate, choice, and whether love truly recognizes the barriers society constructs. The novel captures the intoxicating confusion of surrendering to something larger than oneself, and the courage required to pursue connection against impossible odds.
"I wanted to write a story about two people who shouldn't fall in love but do anyway," said DeCarlo. "Their journey is about discovering that the heart doesn't follow the rules we're taught to obey."
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Xian DeCarlo's heartfelt work resonates with readers seeking authentic portrayals of love's transformative power. This novel will leave audiences contemplating the boundaries we accept and the ones we choose to challenge.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Lovers in the Shadows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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