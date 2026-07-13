Rosalind Harris’s New Book, "The Girls Made It Rain," Explores How Policy Entrepreneurship in Areas of Environmental Governance Can Lead to Punctuated Equilibrium
Saint Louis, MO, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rosalind Harris, who received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Missouri–St. Louis, has completed her most recent book “The Girls Made It Rain”: a compelling look at how narrative-driven scenarios can accelerate policy change, focusing on the impact that federal efforts to address the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone has created.
“In posing the question, ‘What was the effect of policy entrepreneurs’ use of a scenario on federal efforts to clean up the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone?’ I explain the momentum that leads to and sustains the theoretical phenomena of punctuated equilibrium,” writes Harris.
“After establishing that the policy process in this case was measurable as a statistically significant case of punctuated equilibrium, I defined a scenario as an organized form of discourse with a plot with three parts: a beginning, a middle, and an end. To analyze the policy process, I plotted a narrative.
“The narrative placed the policy story in the context of the dynamic theory of punctuated equilibrium and addressed the nuances of scenario used in the policy process. In using a policy story to show how scenario usage hastens change, I found scenario usage and punctuated equilibrium united in a cause-and-effect relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rosalind Harris’s book will resonate with students of public policy, political science, and environmental governance, showing how stories and strategic framing can reshape policy outcomes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Girls Made It Rain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble, and Audible.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In posing the question, ‘What was the effect of policy entrepreneurs’ use of a scenario on federal efforts to clean up the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone?’ I explain the momentum that leads to and sustains the theoretical phenomena of punctuated equilibrium,” writes Harris.
“After establishing that the policy process in this case was measurable as a statistically significant case of punctuated equilibrium, I defined a scenario as an organized form of discourse with a plot with three parts: a beginning, a middle, and an end. To analyze the policy process, I plotted a narrative.
“The narrative placed the policy story in the context of the dynamic theory of punctuated equilibrium and addressed the nuances of scenario used in the policy process. In using a policy story to show how scenario usage hastens change, I found scenario usage and punctuated equilibrium united in a cause-and-effect relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rosalind Harris’s book will resonate with students of public policy, political science, and environmental governance, showing how stories and strategic framing can reshape policy outcomes.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Girls Made It Rain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble, and Audible.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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