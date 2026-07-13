Recent Release, "Imprisoned World," from Fulton Books Author William Frame Explores a Thrilling Science Fiction Adventure Set Three Centuries in the Future
Mount Vernon, WA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William Frame has completed a new book, "Imprisoned World" that transports readers to the year 2643, where Empress Isabella Whitlock embarks on what should be a leisurely month-long vacation to the newly surveyed planet Planos. Accompanied by five children under her care, Isabella arrives at a high grassland homestead, eagerly anticipating a joyful reunion with her cousin Jennifer and the chance to witness the legendary sabercats and mammoths that roam this preglacial continent. What begins as an exciting retreat quickly transforms into something far more ominous when her innocent curiosity leads her to encounter monstrous airborne creatures that defy the ancient myths of Earth itself.
The narrative reveals itself through Frame's imaginative storytelling, as he weaves together themes of discovery, danger, and the collision between human expectation and extraterrestrial reality. Frame, who lives a quiet retired life in Mount Vernon, Washington, with his wife Elynne, wrote this work for pleasure and to share his imagination with readers worldwide. His hope is that audiences will form deep emotional bonds with the characters as the story unfolds across this alien landscape.
"Imprisoned World" examines the profound stakes of exploration when flawed planetary surveys prove catastrophically inaccurate, and when curious desires lead to unexpected encounters with forces beyond human comprehension. Readers will discover how Isabella and the children must navigate a world far more perilous than anyone anticipated, where survival depends on courage, ingenuity, and the strength of human connection in the face of the unknown.
"I wanted to create a story that challenges readers' understanding of what lies beyond our world," said Frame. "By placing Isabella and the children in circumstances that test their limits, I hope to show how ordinary people can find extraordinary resilience when confronted with wonder and terror in equal measure."
Published by Fulton Books, William Frame's captivating work offers readers an enthralling escape into a richly imagined future. This science fiction adventure will resonate with fans of speculative fiction who crave high-stakes narratives grounded in compelling character development.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Imprisoned World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The narrative reveals itself through Frame's imaginative storytelling, as he weaves together themes of discovery, danger, and the collision between human expectation and extraterrestrial reality. Frame, who lives a quiet retired life in Mount Vernon, Washington, with his wife Elynne, wrote this work for pleasure and to share his imagination with readers worldwide. His hope is that audiences will form deep emotional bonds with the characters as the story unfolds across this alien landscape.
"Imprisoned World" examines the profound stakes of exploration when flawed planetary surveys prove catastrophically inaccurate, and when curious desires lead to unexpected encounters with forces beyond human comprehension. Readers will discover how Isabella and the children must navigate a world far more perilous than anyone anticipated, where survival depends on courage, ingenuity, and the strength of human connection in the face of the unknown.
"I wanted to create a story that challenges readers' understanding of what lies beyond our world," said Frame. "By placing Isabella and the children in circumstances that test their limits, I hope to show how ordinary people can find extraordinary resilience when confronted with wonder and terror in equal measure."
Published by Fulton Books, William Frame's captivating work offers readers an enthralling escape into a richly imagined future. This science fiction adventure will resonate with fans of speculative fiction who crave high-stakes narratives grounded in compelling character development.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Imprisoned World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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