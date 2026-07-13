Recent Release, "Arkady and the Furies," from Fulton Books Author Lloyd Reams Follows a Drifter Whose Encounter with Twelve Betrayed Women Ignites Chaos
Anaheim, CA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lloyd Reams has completed a new book, titled, "Arkady and the Furies," a gripping tale of a man navigating life without direction until fate intervenes in the most explosive way imaginable. Arkady exists in a state of purposeless wandering, simply moving from one day to the next with no ambition or destination in mind. Everything changes when he crosses paths with the Furies—a formidable group of twelve skilled and beautiful women bound together by betrayal and a shared desire for reckoning.
Born in Glendale, California, in the early 1950s, Reams brings a lifetime of diverse experiences to his storytelling. After completing his education at Fullerton Junior College, he worked in numerous fields, gaining the kind of multifaceted perspective that enriches his narrative voice. Now retired and still residing in California, he channels his varied background into crafting tales that resonate with authenticity and depth.
"Arkady and the Furies" immerses readers in a world where chance encounters spark profound transformations. The novel explores themes of redemption, sisterhood, and the unpredictable consequences of bringing together damaged souls seeking justice. As Arkady becomes entangled with these twelve women, readers will witness triumphs that inspire and tragedies that devastate, all woven through their misadventures. The stakes escalate as personal vendettas collide with unexpected emotional bonds, forcing each character to confront what they truly want and what they're willing to sacrifice.
"This book represents my attempt to explore how broken people can either destroy or rebuild each other," said Reams. "Arkady and the Furies is about discovering that sometimes our greatest connections emerge from our darkest moments."
Published by Fulton Books, Lloyd Reams's enthralling work offers readers an unforgettable journey through complex relationships and high-stakes intrigue. This novel will captivate anyone seeking a story that balances action with emotional depth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Arkady and the Furies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born in Glendale, California, in the early 1950s, Reams brings a lifetime of diverse experiences to his storytelling. After completing his education at Fullerton Junior College, he worked in numerous fields, gaining the kind of multifaceted perspective that enriches his narrative voice. Now retired and still residing in California, he channels his varied background into crafting tales that resonate with authenticity and depth.
"Arkady and the Furies" immerses readers in a world where chance encounters spark profound transformations. The novel explores themes of redemption, sisterhood, and the unpredictable consequences of bringing together damaged souls seeking justice. As Arkady becomes entangled with these twelve women, readers will witness triumphs that inspire and tragedies that devastate, all woven through their misadventures. The stakes escalate as personal vendettas collide with unexpected emotional bonds, forcing each character to confront what they truly want and what they're willing to sacrifice.
"This book represents my attempt to explore how broken people can either destroy or rebuild each other," said Reams. "Arkady and the Furies is about discovering that sometimes our greatest connections emerge from our darkest moments."
Published by Fulton Books, Lloyd Reams's enthralling work offers readers an unforgettable journey through complex relationships and high-stakes intrigue. This novel will captivate anyone seeking a story that balances action with emotional depth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Arkady and the Furies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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