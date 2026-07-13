Recent Release, "Next Time, I'm Going to Church," from Fulton Books Author Rebecca Phippen, Explores a Man Choosing Hunting Over Worship with Unforeseen Consequences
Puxico, MO, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Phippen has completed a new book, "Next Time, I'm Going To Church," which follows Bob Jones on one fateful Sunday morning when he decides that a hunting expedition seems far more appealing than attending worship services. What begins as a seemingly harmless choice spirals into a series of misadventures that shake his worldview and reshape his priorities. Through Bob's journey, readers witness the subtle yet profound ways that our decisions ripple outward, affecting not only ourselves but those around us.
As a devoted wife, mother, and Registered Nurse, Rebecca draws from her deep faith and life experience to craft this narrative. Her passion as a follower of Jesus Christ permeates her writing, and she strives to honor Him through her work in every capacity. Growing up in Idaho's magnificent mountains where she hunted, fished, and camped, Rebecca developed an intimate connection with nature and the outdoors that enriches the setting and tone of her story. Her appreciation for gardening, travel, and discovering profound meaning in life's quiet moments gives her unique insight into both spiritual and earthly themes.
In "Next Time, I'm Going To Church," Rebecca Phippen weaves together faith-centered storytelling with genuine human struggle, inviting readers to reflect on their own choices and their relationship with faith. The narrative serves as a gentle yet sobering reminder of the consequences that follow when we prioritize temporary pleasures over eternal commitments. Readers will uncover why faithful attendance matters, how one decision can alter the course of a life, and why sometimes the simplest choice—showing up—carries the greatest weight.
"I wrote this book to illustrate a truth that many of us know intellectually but sometimes forget in our daily lives," said Phippen. "Our choices have consequences, and when we neglect what matters most, we often discover too late what we've lost. I hope Bob's story encourages readers to examine their own priorities."
Published by Fulton Books, Rebecca Phippen's stirring work offers readers a thoughtful exploration of faith, consequence, and redemption. Her narrative demonstrates the transformative power of returning to what we know to be right and true.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Next Time, I'm Going To Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a devoted wife, mother, and Registered Nurse, Rebecca draws from her deep faith and life experience to craft this narrative. Her passion as a follower of Jesus Christ permeates her writing, and she strives to honor Him through her work in every capacity. Growing up in Idaho's magnificent mountains where she hunted, fished, and camped, Rebecca developed an intimate connection with nature and the outdoors that enriches the setting and tone of her story. Her appreciation for gardening, travel, and discovering profound meaning in life's quiet moments gives her unique insight into both spiritual and earthly themes.
In "Next Time, I'm Going To Church," Rebecca Phippen weaves together faith-centered storytelling with genuine human struggle, inviting readers to reflect on their own choices and their relationship with faith. The narrative serves as a gentle yet sobering reminder of the consequences that follow when we prioritize temporary pleasures over eternal commitments. Readers will uncover why faithful attendance matters, how one decision can alter the course of a life, and why sometimes the simplest choice—showing up—carries the greatest weight.
"I wrote this book to illustrate a truth that many of us know intellectually but sometimes forget in our daily lives," said Phippen. "Our choices have consequences, and when we neglect what matters most, we often discover too late what we've lost. I hope Bob's story encourages readers to examine their own priorities."
Published by Fulton Books, Rebecca Phippen's stirring work offers readers a thoughtful exploration of faith, consequence, and redemption. Her narrative demonstrates the transformative power of returning to what we know to be right and true.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Next Time, I'm Going To Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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