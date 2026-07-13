Recent Release, "Indignation," from Fulton Books Author Kelley Matthew Coures, Reveals How Evansville Political Machines Manipulated African American Voters for Decades
Evansville, IN, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelley Matthew Coures has completed a new book examining the political landscape of Evansville, Indiana from 1870 to the 1950s. This meticulously researched historical work moves beyond surface-level election results to explore the deliberate mechanisms that prevented social and economic advancement for the city's African American population. By tracing how minority voters were consolidated into a monolithic voting bloc, Coures reveals how political bosses accumulated power and wealth while offering little tangible return to those whose votes sustained them. The consequences of these historical injustices—poverty, housing instability, and economic marginalization—persist today, making this examination not merely historical but urgently relevant to contemporary Evansville.
As an Evansville native with deep roots in the community, Coures brings both scholarly rigor and personal investment to this narrative. His background in economics and history, combined with decades of involvement in local politics and civic development, positions him uniquely to interpret the complex forces that shaped the city. Having served as Executive Director of the Department of Metro Development and previously as a financial underwriter, he understands the mechanisms of power and patronage from multiple vantage points. His previous work, "Out in Evansville: An LGBTQ History of River City," demonstrated his commitment to uncovering hidden histories that challenge conventional narratives.
In "Indignation," readers will encounter emblematic figures like Fred Ossenberg, Ben Bartlett, Herbert Males, and others who built and maintained the political machinery that governed Evansville for generations. Through their stories, Coures illuminates the stunning contradictions of a city labeled Little Chicago where political leaders preached morality and reform while profiting from vice and segregation. From segregated schools to Jim Crow establishments, the book traces how decisions made nearly a century ago continue to reverberate through Evansville's institutions and communities. This enlightening account challenges readers to understand how historical inequities are embedded in present-day social structures.
"This book exists because the stories of those who were marginalized deserve to be told with accuracy and context," said Coures. "By examining the political forces that shaped Evansville, we can better understand the roots of contemporary challenges and imagine more equitable futures."
Published by Fulton Books, Kelley Matthew Coures's thoroughly documented work offers readers an unflinching examination of how political systems can perpetuate inequality across generations. This historical reckoning serves as both a cautionary tale and a call to understand how the past continues to influence present realities.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Indignation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As an Evansville native with deep roots in the community, Coures brings both scholarly rigor and personal investment to this narrative. His background in economics and history, combined with decades of involvement in local politics and civic development, positions him uniquely to interpret the complex forces that shaped the city. Having served as Executive Director of the Department of Metro Development and previously as a financial underwriter, he understands the mechanisms of power and patronage from multiple vantage points. His previous work, "Out in Evansville: An LGBTQ History of River City," demonstrated his commitment to uncovering hidden histories that challenge conventional narratives.
In "Indignation," readers will encounter emblematic figures like Fred Ossenberg, Ben Bartlett, Herbert Males, and others who built and maintained the political machinery that governed Evansville for generations. Through their stories, Coures illuminates the stunning contradictions of a city labeled Little Chicago where political leaders preached morality and reform while profiting from vice and segregation. From segregated schools to Jim Crow establishments, the book traces how decisions made nearly a century ago continue to reverberate through Evansville's institutions and communities. This enlightening account challenges readers to understand how historical inequities are embedded in present-day social structures.
"This book exists because the stories of those who were marginalized deserve to be told with accuracy and context," said Coures. "By examining the political forces that shaped Evansville, we can better understand the roots of contemporary challenges and imagine more equitable futures."
Published by Fulton Books, Kelley Matthew Coures's thoroughly documented work offers readers an unflinching examination of how political systems can perpetuate inequality across generations. This historical reckoning serves as both a cautionary tale and a call to understand how the past continues to influence present realities.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Indignation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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