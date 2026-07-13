Recent Release, "Miracle Star," from Fulton Books Author Mary Beth Kostewicz, Tells a Heartwarming Tale of Unexpected Redemption When Strangers Arrive at a Forgotten Barn
Sarver, PA, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Beth Kostewicz has completed a new book called, "Miracle Star," a tender story set in a dilapidated barn far from civilization. Three despondent animals endure bitter cold and bleak conditions in their snow-covered shelter, where wet, muddy straw covers the floor and hope seems lost. Everything changes when two strangers and a donkey mysteriously arrive at their door, igniting questions about who will ultimately offer aid to whom.
Drawing from her wealth of experience as an educator, Kostewicz spent thirty-five years teaching in the Fox Chapel Area School District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she developed a profound understanding of how stories can touch young hearts. Her previous release, "YIKES," introduced readers to a boy encountering a witch during a Halloween adventure, demonstrating her talent for crafting imaginative narratives. Now, through her latest work, she brings that same storytelling gift to a Christmas-themed fable brimming with emotional depth.
"Miracle Star" explores themes of compassion, community, and the transformative power of connection. The story invites readers to contemplate whether salvation flows in one direction or whether unexpected grace can arise from the most unlikely sources. As readers journey through this gentle narrative, they will discover profound truths about kindness, courage, and the bonds that unite all creatures.
"I hope my stories resonate with young readers and remind them that magic exists in moments of genuine human—and animal—connection," said Kostewicz.
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Beth Kostewicz's uplifting work provides young readers with a meaningful exploration of giving and receiving help. This touching story will inspire children to embrace compassion and recognize the miracles hidden within their everyday world.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Miracle Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her wealth of experience as an educator, Kostewicz spent thirty-five years teaching in the Fox Chapel Area School District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she developed a profound understanding of how stories can touch young hearts. Her previous release, "YIKES," introduced readers to a boy encountering a witch during a Halloween adventure, demonstrating her talent for crafting imaginative narratives. Now, through her latest work, she brings that same storytelling gift to a Christmas-themed fable brimming with emotional depth.
"Miracle Star" explores themes of compassion, community, and the transformative power of connection. The story invites readers to contemplate whether salvation flows in one direction or whether unexpected grace can arise from the most unlikely sources. As readers journey through this gentle narrative, they will discover profound truths about kindness, courage, and the bonds that unite all creatures.
"I hope my stories resonate with young readers and remind them that magic exists in moments of genuine human—and animal—connection," said Kostewicz.
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Beth Kostewicz's uplifting work provides young readers with a meaningful exploration of giving and receiving help. This touching story will inspire children to embrace compassion and recognize the miracles hidden within their everyday world.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Miracle Star" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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