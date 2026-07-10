Recent Release, "Mutz Bean at the Park," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Donna Gasbarro, Offers a Charming Tale of Acceptance and Diversity
Tallahassee, FL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donna Gasbarro has completed a new book, "Mutz Bean at the Park": A Human Bean Story, which introduces young readers to a delightful narrative about a little girl discovering what truly connects her new friends. Through playful wordplay and gentle storytelling, the book celebrates how hearts—not appearances—define God's family, inviting children to see beyond surface-level differences and embrace the beautiful variety within their communities.
The author's inspiration stems from a lifetime of treasuring the sweet misunderstandings and creative language discoveries that children make as they navigate the world around them. Drawing on her experience as a classroom teacher in South Florida's richly diverse community, Donna recognized a powerful opportunity to nurture empathy and inclusion in young hearts. Her career in education provided the insight that children naturally gravitate toward connection when given the right lens through which to view their peers.
"Mutz Bean at the Park" weaves together spiritual truth and relatable childhood wonder to create a heartwarming exploration of God's intentional design. Readers will discover how one girl's perspective transforms her understanding of friendship, belonging, and the remarkable diversity that strengthens us all. The story speaks to a fundamental spiritual principle: that we are all precious creations worthy of love and celebration, regardless of the color of our skin.
"This book emerged from my genuine love for children and my deep conviction that young people deserve stories affirming their inherent dignity and the dignity of everyone around them," said Gasbarro.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Gasbarro's uplifting work reminds families that true connection transcends external distinctions. It cultivates compassion and spiritual awareness during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Mutz Bean at the Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's inspiration stems from a lifetime of treasuring the sweet misunderstandings and creative language discoveries that children make as they navigate the world around them. Drawing on her experience as a classroom teacher in South Florida's richly diverse community, Donna recognized a powerful opportunity to nurture empathy and inclusion in young hearts. Her career in education provided the insight that children naturally gravitate toward connection when given the right lens through which to view their peers.
"Mutz Bean at the Park" weaves together spiritual truth and relatable childhood wonder to create a heartwarming exploration of God's intentional design. Readers will discover how one girl's perspective transforms her understanding of friendship, belonging, and the remarkable diversity that strengthens us all. The story speaks to a fundamental spiritual principle: that we are all precious creations worthy of love and celebration, regardless of the color of our skin.
"This book emerged from my genuine love for children and my deep conviction that young people deserve stories affirming their inherent dignity and the dignity of everyone around them," said Gasbarro.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Gasbarro's uplifting work reminds families that true connection transcends external distinctions. It cultivates compassion and spiritual awareness during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Mutz Bean at the Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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