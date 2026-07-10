Recent Release, "My Psalms My Walk His Glory," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mija Moschler, Offers Contemporary Psalms Celebrating God's Tenderness and Grace
Williamsburg, VA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mija Moschler has completed a new book, "My Psalms My Walk His Glory," a profound collection of modern psalms born from her deep spiritual conviction that believers must seek the Lord with renewed urgency in an increasingly troubled world. Through lyrical verses and heartfelt meditations, Moschler crafts a spiritual resource designed to draw readers closer to Scripture and strengthen their faith journey. Her psalms explore the paradox of divine power tempered by God's vulnerability and compassion—a revelation that transformed her own understanding of what it means to love and worship the Creator.
At sixty-nine years old, Moschler brings a lifetime of spiritual reflection to her writing. Raised in a military family that lived across Korea and Japan, she developed a global perspective that enriches her understanding of faith's universal call. Her varied career in restaurant and retail management shaped her ability to connect with diverse audiences, while her personal devotion—particularly her commitment to Romans 8:30 and her baptism in 2006—anchors every word she writes. Moschler's hobbies of decorating, cooking, and gardening reveal a woman who finds God's artistry in everyday creation.
"My Psalms My Walk His Glory" weaves together spectacular visions, passionate praise, and profound lamentation, revealing the beauty and commitment of Christ's love for humanity. Readers will discover that evil need not dominate this world when believers exercise their God-given freedom to choose righteousness and pursue intimate relationship with their Savior. Moschler challenges contemporary Christians to reclaim their nobility and spiritual power, demonstrating through her psalms that seeking the Lord is both a pleasure and the birthright of God's children.
"The Lord has gifted me the ability to write and given me a voice to speak about Him," said author Mija Moschler. "Through these psalms, I hope readers will experience the transformative power of His grace and understand that His tenderness is as real as His sovereignty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mija Moschler's faith-filled work equips believers with a devotional companion that deepens their connection to Scripture and strengthens their spiritual resolve. This collection offers readers a sanctuary of hope during uncertain times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Psalms My Walk His Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
At sixty-nine years old, Moschler brings a lifetime of spiritual reflection to her writing. Raised in a military family that lived across Korea and Japan, she developed a global perspective that enriches her understanding of faith's universal call. Her varied career in restaurant and retail management shaped her ability to connect with diverse audiences, while her personal devotion—particularly her commitment to Romans 8:30 and her baptism in 2006—anchors every word she writes. Moschler's hobbies of decorating, cooking, and gardening reveal a woman who finds God's artistry in everyday creation.
"My Psalms My Walk His Glory" weaves together spectacular visions, passionate praise, and profound lamentation, revealing the beauty and commitment of Christ's love for humanity. Readers will discover that evil need not dominate this world when believers exercise their God-given freedom to choose righteousness and pursue intimate relationship with their Savior. Moschler challenges contemporary Christians to reclaim their nobility and spiritual power, demonstrating through her psalms that seeking the Lord is both a pleasure and the birthright of God's children.
"The Lord has gifted me the ability to write and given me a voice to speak about Him," said author Mija Moschler. "Through these psalms, I hope readers will experience the transformative power of His grace and understand that His tenderness is as real as His sovereignty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mija Moschler's faith-filled work equips believers with a devotional companion that deepens their connection to Scripture and strengthens their spiritual resolve. This collection offers readers a sanctuary of hope during uncertain times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Psalms My Walk His Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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