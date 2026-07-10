Recent Release, "SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Amy Whitehead, Equips Families with Scripture-Based Tools for Spiritual Freedom
Elkhart, IN, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Whitehead has completed a new book, "SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS: Be the Boss!"—a bold and uncompromising resource designed to help parents, guardians, and mentors recognize and confront spiritual darkness in their children's lives. In a world where demonic influence often operates through seemingly innocent channels like media, games, and imaginary friends, this work provides the practical guidance families desperately need to protect their households and guide young ones toward genuine spiritual freedom.
Drawing from her extensive background as a biblical counselor and sixteen years in the social work field, Amy brings both professional expertise and pastoral compassion to this vital topic. Her credentials include a degree from Bethel University and a Master of Divinity from AMBS, education that deepens her credibility in addressing the intersection of spiritual health and family wellbeing. In 2023, Amy founded Kids Biblical Counseling in Middlebury, Indiana, driven by God's call to focus specifically on children's spiritual development and healing.
"SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS" addresses the profound stakes involved in protecting children from spiritual bondage. Rooted firmly in Scripture and grounded in real-life experiences, the book teaches readers how to recognize the enemy's deceptive tactics, spiritually safeguard their homes, lead children through age-appropriate deliverance, and embrace the transformative authority believers possess in Christ. This is not a theoretical discussion but an urgent call to action: a battle cry for parents ready to rise up and ensure their children walk in victory rather than vulnerability.
"My prayer is that parents will read this book and feel empowered to take spiritual authority over their homes and their children's lives," said Whitehead. "Through Scripture and the authority of Jesus Christ, we can break the chains that bind our young ones and lead them into the freedom God intended for them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Whitehead's essential work equips families with transformative spiritual tools and biblical authority. This groundbreaking resource refuses to ignore the reality of spiritual warfare and instead confronts it head-on with truth and compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her extensive background as a biblical counselor and sixteen years in the social work field, Amy brings both professional expertise and pastoral compassion to this vital topic. Her credentials include a degree from Bethel University and a Master of Divinity from AMBS, education that deepens her credibility in addressing the intersection of spiritual health and family wellbeing. In 2023, Amy founded Kids Biblical Counseling in Middlebury, Indiana, driven by God's call to focus specifically on children's spiritual development and healing.
"SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS" addresses the profound stakes involved in protecting children from spiritual bondage. Rooted firmly in Scripture and grounded in real-life experiences, the book teaches readers how to recognize the enemy's deceptive tactics, spiritually safeguard their homes, lead children through age-appropriate deliverance, and embrace the transformative authority believers possess in Christ. This is not a theoretical discussion but an urgent call to action: a battle cry for parents ready to rise up and ensure their children walk in victory rather than vulnerability.
"My prayer is that parents will read this book and feel empowered to take spiritual authority over their homes and their children's lives," said Whitehead. "Through Scripture and the authority of Jesus Christ, we can break the chains that bind our young ones and lead them into the freedom God intended for them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Whitehead's essential work equips families with transformative spiritual tools and biblical authority. This groundbreaking resource refuses to ignore the reality of spiritual warfare and instead confronts it head-on with truth and compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "SPIRITUAL WARFARE FOR KIDS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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