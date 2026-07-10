Stephen C. Meade’s Newly Released "Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Personal Growth Through Adversity
“Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen C. Meade is an honest and reflective account of navigating epilepsy, difficult choices, and spiritual transformation while discovering hope and healing through faith.
Danville, VA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy”: a deeply personal memoir that chronicles one man’s journey through the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges of living with epilepsy during his formative years. “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy” is the creation of published author, Stephen C. Meade, a follower of Jesus Christ who draws on life experience, faith, and education to encourage others. A father, grandfather, and graduate with a master’s degree in organizational leadership, he uses honest reflection in his writing to share comfort, insight, and hope gained through his personal journey.
Meade shares, “Turmoil is the story of the author’s struggles over a twelve-year period as he dealt with epilepsy in his teenage years. The book is full of personal stories of failure and success in overcoming the barriers which epilepsy brought into his life. Life lessons learned from unique and often intense situations to faith lessons learned from poor choices are detailed in this book.
The visual of a marble (representing a place of light, hope, healing, and belonging) is contrasted against the image of space (representing the places of darkness, despair, pain, and isolation) to convey the sharp contrast the author has experienced based on choices he has made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen C. Meade’s new book is part of the “Marble Suspended in Space Series,” which aims to encourage readers facing personal struggles by sharing authentic experiences and pointing toward faith-based healing and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Meade shares, “Turmoil is the story of the author’s struggles over a twelve-year period as he dealt with epilepsy in his teenage years. The book is full of personal stories of failure and success in overcoming the barriers which epilepsy brought into his life. Life lessons learned from unique and often intense situations to faith lessons learned from poor choices are detailed in this book.
The visual of a marble (representing a place of light, hope, healing, and belonging) is contrasted against the image of space (representing the places of darkness, despair, pain, and isolation) to convey the sharp contrast the author has experienced based on choices he has made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen C. Meade’s new book is part of the “Marble Suspended in Space Series,” which aims to encourage readers facing personal struggles by sharing authentic experiences and pointing toward faith-based healing and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories