Stephen C. Meade’s Newly Released "Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Personal Growth Through Adversity

“Turmoil: One Man’s Struggle with Teenage Epilepsy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen C. Meade is an honest and reflective account of navigating epilepsy, difficult choices, and spiritual transformation while discovering hope and healing through faith.