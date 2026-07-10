Recent Release, "Christmas and Easter," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kay P. Collings, Offers Church Choirs a Comprehensive Seasonal Resource
Pelion, SC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kay P. Collings has completed a new book, titled, "Christmas and Easter: Programs for Church Choirs Adult Characters," a practical collection designed to enhance worship experiences throughout the liturgical year. This resource provides individual programs and theatrical pieces that choirs and adult congregants can adapt for their specific needs, whether performing full plays with dialogue or selecting musical presentations without speaking parts. Each program includes suggested music selections to guide performers and ensure cohesive, polished productions that resonate with audiences of all ages.
With extensive experience in ministry leadership, Collings draws from her tenure as co-director of Women's Ministry at Convent Baptist Church, where she has authored and directed numerous Christmas and Easter programs for her congregation. Her background as Principal Legal Administrator at Eastman Chemical Company demonstrates her organizational acumen, while her active involvement in community service through the Pelion Ruritan and the Order of Eastern Star reflects her deep commitment to strengthening institutional and spiritual life. These experiences have shaped her understanding of what church communities need to celebrate their faith with authenticity and joy.
In "Christmas and Easter," readers will discover flexible, accessible scripts that honor the sacred themes of redemption and renewal while providing practical guidance for church musicians and drama directors. The collection removes barriers to production by offering options for various skill levels and group sizes, empowering congregations to tell these timeless stories in ways that speak to their unique contexts. Whether a church seeks a brief musical interlude or an elaborate dramatic presentation, this resource equips performers with the tools to create reverent, engaging celebrations.
"My prayer is that these programs will serve as a blessing to churches seeking meaningful ways to commemorate Christ's birth and resurrection," said author Kay P. Collings. "I hope they inspire congregations to experience these sacred seasons with renewed spiritual depth and celebration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay P. Collings's accessible work equips church musicians and drama directors with versatile programming tools for seasonal worship. This collection enables congregations to celebrate Christianity's most significant observances with theological depth and artistic excellence.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Christmas and Easter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With extensive experience in ministry leadership, Collings draws from her tenure as co-director of Women's Ministry at Convent Baptist Church, where she has authored and directed numerous Christmas and Easter programs for her congregation. Her background as Principal Legal Administrator at Eastman Chemical Company demonstrates her organizational acumen, while her active involvement in community service through the Pelion Ruritan and the Order of Eastern Star reflects her deep commitment to strengthening institutional and spiritual life. These experiences have shaped her understanding of what church communities need to celebrate their faith with authenticity and joy.
In "Christmas and Easter," readers will discover flexible, accessible scripts that honor the sacred themes of redemption and renewal while providing practical guidance for church musicians and drama directors. The collection removes barriers to production by offering options for various skill levels and group sizes, empowering congregations to tell these timeless stories in ways that speak to their unique contexts. Whether a church seeks a brief musical interlude or an elaborate dramatic presentation, this resource equips performers with the tools to create reverent, engaging celebrations.
"My prayer is that these programs will serve as a blessing to churches seeking meaningful ways to commemorate Christ's birth and resurrection," said author Kay P. Collings. "I hope they inspire congregations to experience these sacred seasons with renewed spiritual depth and celebration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay P. Collings's accessible work equips church musicians and drama directors with versatile programming tools for seasonal worship. This collection enables congregations to celebrate Christianity's most significant observances with theological depth and artistic excellence.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Christmas and Easter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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