Recent Release, "As I Journey On," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ina Benz, Explores Spiritual Transformation Through Devastating Loss and Redemptive Faith
Gold Canyon, AZ, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ina Benz has completed a new book, titled, "As I Journey On," which chronicles her courageous passage through grief following the loss of her husband in 2010. Rather than offering platitudes or quick resolutions, this candid account examines the raw emotions, spiritual questions, and unexpected discoveries that emerge when faith is tested by sorrow. Through vulnerable reflection, Benz invites readers into the intimate terrain of bereavement while exploring common misconceptions about how grief actually unfolds.
The author's credibility stems from lived experience combined with rigorous theological study. After her husband's passing, Benz pursued advanced education, earning a master's degree in Christian education from Calvary Baptist Bible School in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Born and raised in the Southwest, she now resides in Gold Canyon, Arizona, where she channels her hard-won wisdom into purposeful service. Her commitment to supporting others navigating similar loss has shaped her into a grief recovery facilitator and adult Bible study instructor, making her both a witness to transformation and a guide for those seeking it.
"As I Journey On" offers readers far more than a personal story—it provides a roadmap for discovering God's presence amid darkness. Throughout these pages, Benz reveals how Scripture becomes an anchor, how community sustains the grieving, and how loss paradoxically deepens faith. Readers will encounter biblical truth woven through genuine struggle, emerging with renewed perspective on suffering, resilience, and the unwavering companionship of God even in life's darkest seasons.
"This journey has taught me that grief is not something we overcome alone, and that God's Word contains the comfort we desperately need during our most painful moments," said Benz.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ina Benz's reflective work offers solace and spiritual guidance to those navigating loss. Her testimony illuminates how faith endures and flourishes even when life fractures.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "As I Journey On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's credibility stems from lived experience combined with rigorous theological study. After her husband's passing, Benz pursued advanced education, earning a master's degree in Christian education from Calvary Baptist Bible School in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Born and raised in the Southwest, she now resides in Gold Canyon, Arizona, where she channels her hard-won wisdom into purposeful service. Her commitment to supporting others navigating similar loss has shaped her into a grief recovery facilitator and adult Bible study instructor, making her both a witness to transformation and a guide for those seeking it.
"As I Journey On" offers readers far more than a personal story—it provides a roadmap for discovering God's presence amid darkness. Throughout these pages, Benz reveals how Scripture becomes an anchor, how community sustains the grieving, and how loss paradoxically deepens faith. Readers will encounter biblical truth woven through genuine struggle, emerging with renewed perspective on suffering, resilience, and the unwavering companionship of God even in life's darkest seasons.
"This journey has taught me that grief is not something we overcome alone, and that God's Word contains the comfort we desperately need during our most painful moments," said Benz.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ina Benz's reflective work offers solace and spiritual guidance to those navigating loss. Her testimony illuminates how faith endures and flourishes even when life fractures.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "As I Journey On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories