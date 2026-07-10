Recent Release, "PETEY the Filthy Snowman," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Randy Pignatello, Introduces an Unforgettable Character Born from Observation
Beacon, NY, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Accompanied with illustrations by Ella Quartuccio, Randy Pignatello has completed a charming new book that captures the wonder of childhood through the eyes of a dedicated grandfather. During car rides to his grandson Emilio's speech lessons, Pignatello noticed the boy's consistent delight whenever they passed a weathered snowman that remained standing throughout the year, enduring every season and occasion. Rather than let those precious moments fade, he transformed this simple observation into a heartwarming tale designed to engage young minds and transform routine journeys into adventures filled with anticipation and joy.
With a background spanning decades in law enforcement and faith, Pignatello brings a unique perspective to children's storytelling. His 45-year journey as a devoted Christian has cultivated a deep desire to uplift the youngest members of our communities, offering them stories that create lasting memories and inspire hope. The addition of his granddaughter Ella's illustrations adds an intimate family dimension to the work, making this project a genuine labor of love that bridges generations and celebrates the creative bonds within families.
"PETEY the Filthy Snowman" presents themes of resilience and steadfast friendship through a character who stands firm despite the elements. Young readers will discover how perseverance takes shape in the most unexpected places and how ordinary objects can become extraordinary sources of comfort and wonder. The stakes are deeply personal—this story aims to transform tedious travels into cherished moments while planting seeds of imagination in developing minds.
"I wanted to capture the magic my grandson found in that simple snowman and share it with children everywhere," said the author. "This book celebrates the joy found in life's small details and the enduring power of wonder."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this enchanting work offers families a delightful escape into imagination. Readers of all ages will discover how a muddy, weather-beaten snowman can teach profound lessons about staying true to oneself.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "PETEY the Filthy Snowman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With a background spanning decades in law enforcement and faith, Pignatello brings a unique perspective to children's storytelling. His 45-year journey as a devoted Christian has cultivated a deep desire to uplift the youngest members of our communities, offering them stories that create lasting memories and inspire hope. The addition of his granddaughter Ella's illustrations adds an intimate family dimension to the work, making this project a genuine labor of love that bridges generations and celebrates the creative bonds within families.
"PETEY the Filthy Snowman" presents themes of resilience and steadfast friendship through a character who stands firm despite the elements. Young readers will discover how perseverance takes shape in the most unexpected places and how ordinary objects can become extraordinary sources of comfort and wonder. The stakes are deeply personal—this story aims to transform tedious travels into cherished moments while planting seeds of imagination in developing minds.
"I wanted to capture the magic my grandson found in that simple snowman and share it with children everywhere," said the author. "This book celebrates the joy found in life's small details and the enduring power of wonder."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this enchanting work offers families a delightful escape into imagination. Readers of all ages will discover how a muddy, weather-beaten snowman can teach profound lessons about staying true to oneself.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "PETEY the Filthy Snowman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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