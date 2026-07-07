Pennington Biomedical Releases RURAL Health Study's Key Drivers of Chronic Disease in Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Franklin Parish data now available to go along with Assumption Parish data revealed earlier this year from Pennington Biomedical.
Baton Rouge, LA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following the release of data from Assumption Parish earlier this year, researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center have published the first set of data from the Risks Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal, or RURAL, Heart and Lung study in Franklin Parish. The data book for Franklin Parish is now available to explore at www.pbrc.edu/rural.
The first-of-its-kind study was developed to explore why people who live in rural areas suffer disproportionately from higher rates of heart and lung diseases, stroke, diabetes and obesity. Led by Dr. Stephanie Broyles, professor and director of the Contextual Risk Factors Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical, the longitudinal study first collected data in Louisiana’s Assumption Parish before expanding to Franklin Parish a few months later.
"As someone who lives and works in this community, it means a lot to me to be involved in a study dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our region,” said Krysta Younker, Franklin Parish Community Engagement Specialist. “The release of the data book is an exciting milestone, and I'm proud to be a part of a project that turns local voices into meaningful action."
Located in northeastern Louisiana, Franklin Parish is home to approximately 19,774 residents, with about 63% identifying as White and 33% identifying as Black or African American.
Researchers identified several key findings from the Franklin Parish data that help build a clearer picture of the health challenges facing rural communities and may help explain persistent health risks. Among the most notable findings, 82% of adults in Franklin Parish have overweight or obesity – significantly higher than both the Louisiana average (72%) and the national average (68%). Researchers found obesity rates were elevated across all demographic groups in the parish.
The study also found rates of high blood pressure, or hypertension, were higher among Franklin Parish residents than across Louisiana overall. Researchers observed a clear relationship between income and health outcomes, with residents in the highest income brackets experiencing the lowest rates of hypertension. When examining undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension, researchers found uncontrolled high blood pressure remained prevalent across nearly all demographic groups. Older residents were also more likely to have undiagnosed cases of high cholesterol and diabetes.
The RURAL study team is exploring the information to determine the drivers of health risks that persist among similar rural areas. Assumption and Franklin are just two of 10 parishes and counties in the United States that are participating in the RURAL study, as the study is also active in Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky. The study is supported across these four states by grants from the National Institutes of Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute totaling $43.9 million over five years. The RURAL study includes teams of scientists from 16 different institutions, including Pennington Biomedical.
To gather the research data, a special vehicle – the mobile examination unit – traveled to both parishes in 2024 to collect data from 460 Assumption Parish and 373 Franklin Parish adults. Each participant spent approximately three hours in the unit, answering questions and going through a variety of screenings, including urine and blood collection to measure blood sugar and cholesterol, an echocardiogram, a CT scan and a pulmonary function test. The same participants will be evaluated again in 2029 to see how their health has evolved over time.
The first-of-its-kind study was developed to explore why people who live in rural areas suffer disproportionately from higher rates of heart and lung diseases, stroke, diabetes and obesity. Led by Dr. Stephanie Broyles, professor and director of the Contextual Risk Factors Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical, the longitudinal study first collected data in Louisiana’s Assumption Parish before expanding to Franklin Parish a few months later.
"As someone who lives and works in this community, it means a lot to me to be involved in a study dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our region,” said Krysta Younker, Franklin Parish Community Engagement Specialist. “The release of the data book is an exciting milestone, and I'm proud to be a part of a project that turns local voices into meaningful action."
Located in northeastern Louisiana, Franklin Parish is home to approximately 19,774 residents, with about 63% identifying as White and 33% identifying as Black or African American.
Researchers identified several key findings from the Franklin Parish data that help build a clearer picture of the health challenges facing rural communities and may help explain persistent health risks. Among the most notable findings, 82% of adults in Franklin Parish have overweight or obesity – significantly higher than both the Louisiana average (72%) and the national average (68%). Researchers found obesity rates were elevated across all demographic groups in the parish.
The study also found rates of high blood pressure, or hypertension, were higher among Franklin Parish residents than across Louisiana overall. Researchers observed a clear relationship between income and health outcomes, with residents in the highest income brackets experiencing the lowest rates of hypertension. When examining undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension, researchers found uncontrolled high blood pressure remained prevalent across nearly all demographic groups. Older residents were also more likely to have undiagnosed cases of high cholesterol and diabetes.
The RURAL study team is exploring the information to determine the drivers of health risks that persist among similar rural areas. Assumption and Franklin are just two of 10 parishes and counties in the United States that are participating in the RURAL study, as the study is also active in Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky. The study is supported across these four states by grants from the National Institutes of Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute totaling $43.9 million over five years. The RURAL study includes teams of scientists from 16 different institutions, including Pennington Biomedical.
To gather the research data, a special vehicle – the mobile examination unit – traveled to both parishes in 2024 to collect data from 460 Assumption Parish and 373 Franklin Parish adults. Each participant spent approximately three hours in the unit, answering questions and going through a variety of screenings, including urine and blood collection to measure blood sugar and cholesterol, an echocardiogram, a CT scan and a pulmonary function test. The same participants will be evaluated again in 2029 to see how their health has evolved over time.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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