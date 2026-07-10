Recent Release, "Marley the Noodle Thief," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Meggie Keogh, Teaches Young Readers About Honesty and Redemption Through Mischief
Sumter, SC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Meggie Keogh has completed a new book titled "Marley the Noodle Thief," a lighthearted story centered on a lovable black and tan coonhound whose curious nature frequently leads her astray. When Marley's nose gets the better of her, she discovers that taking things that don't belong to her comes with unexpected consequences. Through this silly yet endearing narrative, readers follow along as the protagonists navigate the challenges that arise from poor choices and the pathway toward making things right.
Keogh draws inspiration from her own life experiences as a devoted Christian, active duty military wife, and mother of two boys. Her profound affection for dogs—particularly her two rescue pups—fuels her creative endeavors. As a nurse practitioner by profession and a commissioned pet portrait artist by passion, Keogh brings an authentic warmth to her storytelling. Her adventurous spirit and steadfast commitment to faith and family shine through in every page, creating a narrative that resonates with both children and parents seeking meaningful literature.
In "Marley the Noodle Thief," young readers will discover how Marley learns that forgiveness and honesty ultimately prove to be the most rewarding choices, even when the journey requires courage and contrition. This tale celebrates the transformative power of accountability while reinforcing that mistakes don't define us—our willingness to learn and grow does.
"I wanted to create a story that entertained children while gently teaching them about the importance of making good choices," said Keogh. "Marley's journey reflects the grace and second chances we all deserve when we acknowledge our mistakes and commit to doing better."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Meggie Keogh's delightful work offers parents and educators a charming tool for discussing moral development with young readers. This story instills timeless values through an engaging, relatable narrative that children will treasure.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Marley the Noodle Thief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Keogh draws inspiration from her own life experiences as a devoted Christian, active duty military wife, and mother of two boys. Her profound affection for dogs—particularly her two rescue pups—fuels her creative endeavors. As a nurse practitioner by profession and a commissioned pet portrait artist by passion, Keogh brings an authentic warmth to her storytelling. Her adventurous spirit and steadfast commitment to faith and family shine through in every page, creating a narrative that resonates with both children and parents seeking meaningful literature.
In "Marley the Noodle Thief," young readers will discover how Marley learns that forgiveness and honesty ultimately prove to be the most rewarding choices, even when the journey requires courage and contrition. This tale celebrates the transformative power of accountability while reinforcing that mistakes don't define us—our willingness to learn and grow does.
"I wanted to create a story that entertained children while gently teaching them about the importance of making good choices," said Keogh. "Marley's journey reflects the grace and second chances we all deserve when we acknowledge our mistakes and commit to doing better."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Meggie Keogh's delightful work offers parents and educators a charming tool for discussing moral development with young readers. This story instills timeless values through an engaging, relatable narrative that children will treasure.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Marley the Noodle Thief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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