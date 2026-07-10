Recent Release, "The ABCs of Children's Church," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Angela West, Teaches the Alphabet While Building Biblical Faith Foundations
Cheetowaga, NY, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela West has completed a new book, "The ABCs of Children's Church," a resource designed to help young learners master the alphabet through biblical principles while building a robust foundation for children's ministry programs. Drawing inspiration from Proverbs 22:6, which reminds us to train a child in the way they should go, West recognizes that the alphabet serves as a crucial building block in spiritual development. This thoughtful work demonstrates God's love through engaging instruction, teaching children that God's love is genuine and that each person matters deeply to Him.
As a dedicated Children's Church instructor at The Light Church in Buffalo, New York, Angela West brings authentic experience and passion to her ministry work. Her daughter Kierra served as a significant influence during the creation of this book, inspiring West to address a concern close to her heart: the numerous worldly distractions competing for children's attention in today's society. Recognizing her own spiritual gift for guiding and supporting young people on their faith journeys, West felt called to create a resource that would help children understand God's unconditional love during their formative years.
"The ABCs of Children's Church" explores transformative themes centered on spiritual growth and community. Readers will discover how God created each person with distinct gifts meant to help one another as believers grow in Christ. The book's central message reinforces the truth found in 1 John 4:4—that children belong to God and possess greater strength through Him than anything in the world. Through this accessible, age-appropriate approach, West offers a practical tool for parents and church leaders seeking to nurture children's understanding that all things are possible with God.
"My deepest desire is to help children recognize how profoundly God loves them during their most formative years," said West. "I wanted to create something that could serve as both an educational and spiritual resource, demonstrating that learning and faith development naturally belong together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela West's enriching work equips parents and ministry leaders with an invaluable resource for spiritual instruction. This book bridges early childhood education with faith-centered teaching, creating lasting impressions that will shape children's spiritual foundations for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The ABCs of Children's Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a dedicated Children's Church instructor at The Light Church in Buffalo, New York, Angela West brings authentic experience and passion to her ministry work. Her daughter Kierra served as a significant influence during the creation of this book, inspiring West to address a concern close to her heart: the numerous worldly distractions competing for children's attention in today's society. Recognizing her own spiritual gift for guiding and supporting young people on their faith journeys, West felt called to create a resource that would help children understand God's unconditional love during their formative years.
"The ABCs of Children's Church" explores transformative themes centered on spiritual growth and community. Readers will discover how God created each person with distinct gifts meant to help one another as believers grow in Christ. The book's central message reinforces the truth found in 1 John 4:4—that children belong to God and possess greater strength through Him than anything in the world. Through this accessible, age-appropriate approach, West offers a practical tool for parents and church leaders seeking to nurture children's understanding that all things are possible with God.
"My deepest desire is to help children recognize how profoundly God loves them during their most formative years," said West. "I wanted to create something that could serve as both an educational and spiritual resource, demonstrating that learning and faith development naturally belong together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela West's enriching work equips parents and ministry leaders with an invaluable resource for spiritual instruction. This book bridges early childhood education with faith-centered teaching, creating lasting impressions that will shape children's spiritual foundations for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The ABCs of Children's Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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