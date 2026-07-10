Recent Release, "The Heart God Desires," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Amy Rutledge Holley, Explores What God Truly Longs for When He Looks Into Your Heart
Pageland, SC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Rutledge Holley has completed a new book, "The Heart God Desires," a thoughtful exploration of a question that transforms faith: What does God actually desire from us? While we spend so much time bringing our requests before the Lord—asking for protection on our journeys, provision for our families, healing for our loved ones, and guidance through life's decisions—we rarely pause to consider what the Almighty might long for in return. This devotional and study guide invites readers into a profound spiritual conversation by examining Scripture and reflecting on the deepest yearnings of the heart of God.
Throughout her life, Amy Rutledge Holley has dedicated herself to spiritual formation and nurturing faith in others. As a child evangelist working within her home and later as a dedicated Christian school teacher for sixteen years, she witnessed countless lives transformed by genuine spiritual commitment. Her background as a church organist, pianist, and piano instructor since 1989 reveals a woman whose gifts have always served her faith community. Her faithful service as a Sunday school teacher for both adults and children, combined with her continued dedication to her church's Christian school board, demonstrates her unwavering commitment to deepening faith in all generations.
"The Heart God Desires" by Amy Rutledge Holley offers readers two distinct pathways through its pages. You may approach it as a stirring daily devotional, allowing Scripture to speak to your soul each day, or you may engage with it as an in-depth study, working through thought-provoking questions and biblical passages at your own pace. The themes woven throughout challenge assumptions about prayer, surrender, and what authentic relationship with God truly means. As you journey through these pages, you will discover that God's deepest desire is not merely for your obedience or your service, but for your heart—genuine, vulnerable, and wholly devoted to Him.
From the author, "This book is written with the hope that readers will pause and genuinely consider what God desires when He looks at their hearts. We are so accustomed to asking God for what we need, but rarely do we ask ourselves what He wants from us. My prayer is that through these devotions and study questions, believers will find a fresh perspective on ancient Scripture and experience a deeper, more authentic connection with their Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Rutledge Holley's faith-filled work equips believers with both spiritual nourishment and meaningful reflection. This resource will challenge readers to examine their priorities and reorient their hearts toward what truly matters in their walk with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Heart God Desires" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her life, Amy Rutledge Holley has dedicated herself to spiritual formation and nurturing faith in others. As a child evangelist working within her home and later as a dedicated Christian school teacher for sixteen years, she witnessed countless lives transformed by genuine spiritual commitment. Her background as a church organist, pianist, and piano instructor since 1989 reveals a woman whose gifts have always served her faith community. Her faithful service as a Sunday school teacher for both adults and children, combined with her continued dedication to her church's Christian school board, demonstrates her unwavering commitment to deepening faith in all generations.
"The Heart God Desires" by Amy Rutledge Holley offers readers two distinct pathways through its pages. You may approach it as a stirring daily devotional, allowing Scripture to speak to your soul each day, or you may engage with it as an in-depth study, working through thought-provoking questions and biblical passages at your own pace. The themes woven throughout challenge assumptions about prayer, surrender, and what authentic relationship with God truly means. As you journey through these pages, you will discover that God's deepest desire is not merely for your obedience or your service, but for your heart—genuine, vulnerable, and wholly devoted to Him.
From the author, "This book is written with the hope that readers will pause and genuinely consider what God desires when He looks at their hearts. We are so accustomed to asking God for what we need, but rarely do we ask ourselves what He wants from us. My prayer is that through these devotions and study questions, believers will find a fresh perspective on ancient Scripture and experience a deeper, more authentic connection with their Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Rutledge Holley's faith-filled work equips believers with both spiritual nourishment and meaningful reflection. This resource will challenge readers to examine their priorities and reorient their hearts toward what truly matters in their walk with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Heart God Desires" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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