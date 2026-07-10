"Sparkle," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Sherry Pounds & Sherry L. Pounds, Explores an Extraordinary Bond Between Humans and Their Feline Companion
Dallas, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Pounds & Sherry L. Pounds have completed a new book, Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty. The book is a true story, which chronicles the remarkable relationship between the authors and their beloved cat. This heartwarming narrative captures how two people opened their hearts and home to a rescue kitten and discovered something far deeper than a typical pet-owner dynamic. Through everyday moments and shared experiences, readers witness how Sparkle became not just a companion, but a treasured family member whose presence transformed their lives in unexpected ways.
The authors bring genuine warmth and authenticity to their storytelling, drawing from their family's longstanding tradition of honoring God's love through their relationships with animals. Sherry Pounds comes from a lineage where pets were cherished as integral parts of the household, a value she passed on to her own child, Sherry L. Pounds. Together, they have dedicated themselves to rescue and adoption efforts, and Sparkle's story emerged organically from this compassionate mission. Their shared perspective enriches every page with the wisdom of three generations united in faith and devotion.
Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty celebrates the profound connection that forms when we recognize animals as divine gifts from God sent to bring joy, comfort, and spiritual renewal. Readers will discover how pets offer us intelligence, loyalty, compassion, and healing—dimensions of blessing that enrich our souls. Throughout these pages, the authors invite you to embark on an uplifting journey filled with adventure, laughter, and the quiet miracles that emerge when love guides our choices. This tale reminds us that the parade of life becomes infinitely brighter when we welcome such treasured companions into our hearts.
"Through Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty, we wanted to share how God's creation brings boundless blessings of love into our lives," said the authors. "Our story is an invitation for others to deepen their own relationships with their animal companions and recognize the sacred gift they represent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this touching work offers readers an inspiring portrait of unconditional love and divine grace. This book will resonate with pet lovers and anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of companionship. To God be the glory!
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The authors bring genuine warmth and authenticity to their storytelling, drawing from their family's longstanding tradition of honoring God's love through their relationships with animals. Sherry Pounds comes from a lineage where pets were cherished as integral parts of the household, a value she passed on to her own child, Sherry L. Pounds. Together, they have dedicated themselves to rescue and adoption efforts, and Sparkle's story emerged organically from this compassionate mission. Their shared perspective enriches every page with the wisdom of three generations united in faith and devotion.
Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty celebrates the profound connection that forms when we recognize animals as divine gifts from God sent to bring joy, comfort, and spiritual renewal. Readers will discover how pets offer us intelligence, loyalty, compassion, and healing—dimensions of blessing that enrich our souls. Throughout these pages, the authors invite you to embark on an uplifting journey filled with adventure, laughter, and the quiet miracles that emerge when love guides our choices. This tale reminds us that the parade of life becomes infinitely brighter when we welcome such treasured companions into our hearts.
"Through Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty, we wanted to share how God's creation brings boundless blessings of love into our lives," said the authors. "Our story is an invitation for others to deepen their own relationships with their animal companions and recognize the sacred gift they represent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this touching work offers readers an inspiring portrait of unconditional love and divine grace. This book will resonate with pet lovers and anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of companionship. To God be the glory!
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase Sparkle The Amazing Go-Go Kitty at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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