Charmaine’s Newly Released "From Grief to Glory" is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Guiding Readers Through Loss, Healing, and Spiritual Renewal
“From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charmaine is a heartfelt collection of poetry that explores the depths of grief while offering hope, healing, and restoration through faith in God.
Denver, CO, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry”: a deeply moving and spiritually enriching collection that chronicles one woman’s journey through profound loss toward healing and renewed faith. “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry” is the creation of published author, Charmaine, a devoted servant of the Lord and cofounder of Bannered Host Ministries, where she has dedicated her life to empowering youth and strengthening faith through biblical teaching. Following the passing of her husband in 2023, she continues to lead ministry efforts, including the After God’s Own Heart youth program, while also serving through worship, dance, and teaching. After a forty-two-year career with AT&T, she retired to fully pursue her calling in ministry and now shares Bible studies online. A passionate writer and lifelong lover of poetry, she embarks on her debut book as a new expression of her faith and purpose. Her life reflects a deep commitment to inspiring others through leadership, love, and spiritual growth.
Charmaine shares, “Grief will kill you if you let it.
Grief is a universal experience that touches us all at some point in life.
In this powerful collection of poetry, Charmaine takes you through the many phases of grief, expressing the emotions that often feel impossible to put into words. Guided by the Holy Spirit, she offers an honest, raw, and transparent portrayal of her personal journey, sharing both the pain and the healing found in grief.
Charmaine’s writings invite you into a place of vulnerability and connection, reminding you that you are never truly alone in your sorrow. With each poem, she creates a safe space for you to explore your own grief and find solace in the knowledge that healing is possible. Through Scripture and heartfelt expression, Charmaine provides hope and encouragement, guiding you from the depths of despair to the dawning of restoration.
Grief to Glory is not just a reflection on loss but a testament to the transformative power of faith. As you read, you will witness a journey from brokenness to renewal, from darkness to light, as God’s presence brings comfort and healing.
This book is for anyone who has ever felt the weight of grief and is looking for hope, healing, and the assurance that glory awaits beyond the pain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charmaine’s new book is a poignant and uplifting testimony of resilience, faith, and the healing power of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Charmaine shares, “Grief will kill you if you let it.
Grief is a universal experience that touches us all at some point in life.
In this powerful collection of poetry, Charmaine takes you through the many phases of grief, expressing the emotions that often feel impossible to put into words. Guided by the Holy Spirit, she offers an honest, raw, and transparent portrayal of her personal journey, sharing both the pain and the healing found in grief.
Charmaine’s writings invite you into a place of vulnerability and connection, reminding you that you are never truly alone in your sorrow. With each poem, she creates a safe space for you to explore your own grief and find solace in the knowledge that healing is possible. Through Scripture and heartfelt expression, Charmaine provides hope and encouragement, guiding you from the depths of despair to the dawning of restoration.
Grief to Glory is not just a reflection on loss but a testament to the transformative power of faith. As you read, you will witness a journey from brokenness to renewal, from darkness to light, as God’s presence brings comfort and healing.
This book is for anyone who has ever felt the weight of grief and is looking for hope, healing, and the assurance that glory awaits beyond the pain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charmaine’s new book is a poignant and uplifting testimony of resilience, faith, and the healing power of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Grief to Glory: A JOURNEY OF HEALING Memoirs of Poetry”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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