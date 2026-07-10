Recent Release, "I Hold On," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Denise Medellin, Chronicles a Profound Spiritual Awakening After Decades of Hardship
Wichita Falls, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denise Medellin has completed a new book, "I Hold On," a testament to redemption and divine intervention. Drawing from her own harrowing journey through isolation, abuse, alcohol addiction, and relentless cycles of dysfunction, she recounts the transformative moment when a desperate cry for help became the gateway to her liberation. What follows is an extraordinary account of witnessing God's power manifest in tangible, undeniable ways throughout every season of her life.
The author's experience reflects a deeply personal commitment to spiritual transformation. After responding to the Holy Spirit's leading, she has lived through breakthrough moments, witnessed miracles unfold, and experienced radical change. Her conviction that settling for an ordinary existence contradicts the calling of a daughter of the Most High has become the driving force behind her desire to share her testimony with others seeking similar deliverance.
In "I Hold On," Denise Medellin invites readers into the sacred space where desperation meets divine grace. Through her unflinching narrative, readers will discover how the Word of God comes alive in real time, transforming impossible circumstances into evidence of Christ's authority and love. The book stands as both a beacon of hope for those struggling in darkness and an illuminating declaration that transformation remains available to anyone willing to surrender to God's redemptive power.
"My greatest joy now is witnessing others recognize that the same power that saved and restored my life is available to anyone desperate enough to reach out," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Medellin's spiritually rich work offers readers an inspiring testament to faith's transformative capacity. Her story demonstrates that no circumstance is too broken for God's healing touch.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "I Hold On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's experience reflects a deeply personal commitment to spiritual transformation. After responding to the Holy Spirit's leading, she has lived through breakthrough moments, witnessed miracles unfold, and experienced radical change. Her conviction that settling for an ordinary existence contradicts the calling of a daughter of the Most High has become the driving force behind her desire to share her testimony with others seeking similar deliverance.
In "I Hold On," Denise Medellin invites readers into the sacred space where desperation meets divine grace. Through her unflinching narrative, readers will discover how the Word of God comes alive in real time, transforming impossible circumstances into evidence of Christ's authority and love. The book stands as both a beacon of hope for those struggling in darkness and an illuminating declaration that transformation remains available to anyone willing to surrender to God's redemptive power.
"My greatest joy now is witnessing others recognize that the same power that saved and restored my life is available to anyone desperate enough to reach out," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Medellin's spiritually rich work offers readers an inspiring testament to faith's transformative capacity. Her story demonstrates that no circumstance is too broken for God's healing touch.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "I Hold On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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