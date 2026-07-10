Recent Release, "The Path of Holiness," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Andy Kerestes, Reveals That God's Call to Holiness is Possible for All Christians
Valdese, NC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In his new book, "The Path of Holiness," Andy Kerestes shares insights that transformed his spiritual life from a struggle of religious obligation into a daily walk of holiness with Jesus Christ. What began as a simple curiosity concerning the true biblical meaning of holiness led the author into an exploration of other biblical concepts such as unholiness, sin, and salvation.
But the book was not written to be an educational or theological work, intending to impart knowledge to the reader. Rather, the book is a guided meditation to help each reader walk their own path of holiness to union with Jesus Christ. Reflection and meditation questions in each chapter are key to each reader's personal enlightenment on their path of holiness.
The book begins by explaining why the right spiritual goal is the all-important first step to holiness. Then, the book continues with the true biblical meanings of salvation, the kingdom of God, holiness, sin, and other spiritual concepts. Readers will learn the seven pillars of faith needed for holiness and how holiness can lead them to an abundant life of peace, discipleship, prayer and spiritual victory.
The author writes not as a theologian or ordained minister, but as one who has overcome challenges that face countless Christians trying to build a relationship with Jesus through being religious or seeking perfection and sinlessness. "The Path of Holiness" explores the liberating concepts that reshaped the author's spiritual life, examining how inner peace and abundant life come through detachment and complete reliance on God's grace rather than religious striving.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andy Kerestes's spiritually rich work offers readers a refreshing reframing of holiness that promises to liberate them from the exhausting pursuit of religious perfection. This enlightening book has the power to transform how believers understand their relationship with God and their capacity for sacred living.
Readers who wish to walk a path of holiness to union with Jesus Christ can purchase "The Path of Holiness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
But the book was not written to be an educational or theological work, intending to impart knowledge to the reader. Rather, the book is a guided meditation to help each reader walk their own path of holiness to union with Jesus Christ. Reflection and meditation questions in each chapter are key to each reader's personal enlightenment on their path of holiness.
The book begins by explaining why the right spiritual goal is the all-important first step to holiness. Then, the book continues with the true biblical meanings of salvation, the kingdom of God, holiness, sin, and other spiritual concepts. Readers will learn the seven pillars of faith needed for holiness and how holiness can lead them to an abundant life of peace, discipleship, prayer and spiritual victory.
The author writes not as a theologian or ordained minister, but as one who has overcome challenges that face countless Christians trying to build a relationship with Jesus through being religious or seeking perfection and sinlessness. "The Path of Holiness" explores the liberating concepts that reshaped the author's spiritual life, examining how inner peace and abundant life come through detachment and complete reliance on God's grace rather than religious striving.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andy Kerestes's spiritually rich work offers readers a refreshing reframing of holiness that promises to liberate them from the exhausting pursuit of religious perfection. This enlightening book has the power to transform how believers understand their relationship with God and their capacity for sacred living.
Readers who wish to walk a path of holiness to union with Jesus Christ can purchase "The Path of Holiness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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