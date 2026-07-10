Recent Release, "Meditations and Prayers for the 'A' Cycle of the Catholic Church," by Father Roy Doner, Offers Eighty-Two Reflections from Authentic Parish Homilies
Challenge, CA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Father Roy Doner has completed a new book, "Meditations and Prayers for the "A" Cycle of the Catholic Church," drawing directly from decades of pastoral ministry. These eighty-two meditations originated as homilies delivered at Mass and special occasions before his parish community, creating a resource with genuine spiritual depth rooted in lived experience. The work is organized into three volumes that follow the liturgical calendar, with each volume containing sections devoted to Sundays throughout the year, holy days and fixed feasts that fall on Sundays, and special occasions that arise in parish life. This thoughtfully structured approach makes the book an invaluable tool for those preparing to engage more fully with upcoming liturgical celebrations.
Father Doner brings four decades of pastoral service in the Diocese of Sacramento to this collection. His priesthood has been marked by consistent dedication to his community, and these meditations reflect the wisdom gathered through years of guiding the faithful through Scripture and sacramental life. Even in retirement, he continues to serve his parish community by offering his priestly ministry when needed. His long experience allows him to bridge the gap between theological understanding and the practical realities of contemporary Catholic life.
"Meditations and Prayers for the "A" Cycle of the Catholic Church" addresses the spiritual hunger of both clergy and laity seeking deeper connection with the Church's liturgical rhythm. Readers will discover insightful explanations of Scripture readings paired with practical applications to daily living. Whether a priest preparing a homily, a deacon reflecting on Sunday passages, or a lay Catholic wanting to enrich personal prayer, this collection offers spiritually nourishing material that resonates with authenticity and pastoral care. The book becomes a trusted companion throughout the liturgical year, helping readers encounter the Gospel with fresh understanding and renewed commitment to their faith journey.
From the author, "My hope is that these meditations serve as a bridge between the sacred texts we hear at Mass and the lives we live each day. When we can see how Scripture speaks directly to our struggles, joys, and choices, faith becomes not just belief but lived reality. I wanted to create something that helps both preachers and prayer-filled laity deepen their relationship with God through the Church's ancient wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Father Roy Doner's spiritually rich work equips readers with accessible reflections for liturgical preparation and personal prayer. These meditations transform the rhythm of the Church calendar into a pathway for spiritual growth and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Meditations and Prayers for the "A" Cycle of the Catholic Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Father Doner brings four decades of pastoral service in the Diocese of Sacramento to this collection. His priesthood has been marked by consistent dedication to his community, and these meditations reflect the wisdom gathered through years of guiding the faithful through Scripture and sacramental life. Even in retirement, he continues to serve his parish community by offering his priestly ministry when needed. His long experience allows him to bridge the gap between theological understanding and the practical realities of contemporary Catholic life.
"Meditations and Prayers for the "A" Cycle of the Catholic Church" addresses the spiritual hunger of both clergy and laity seeking deeper connection with the Church's liturgical rhythm. Readers will discover insightful explanations of Scripture readings paired with practical applications to daily living. Whether a priest preparing a homily, a deacon reflecting on Sunday passages, or a lay Catholic wanting to enrich personal prayer, this collection offers spiritually nourishing material that resonates with authenticity and pastoral care. The book becomes a trusted companion throughout the liturgical year, helping readers encounter the Gospel with fresh understanding and renewed commitment to their faith journey.
From the author, "My hope is that these meditations serve as a bridge between the sacred texts we hear at Mass and the lives we live each day. When we can see how Scripture speaks directly to our struggles, joys, and choices, faith becomes not just belief but lived reality. I wanted to create something that helps both preachers and prayer-filled laity deepen their relationship with God through the Church's ancient wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Father Roy Doner's spiritually rich work equips readers with accessible reflections for liturgical preparation and personal prayer. These meditations transform the rhythm of the Church calendar into a pathway for spiritual growth and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Meditations and Prayers for the "A" Cycle of the Catholic Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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