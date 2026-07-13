Recent Release, "O Holy Night," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Randall L. Lange, DVM, Invites Children to Witness the Nativity Through Animal Eyes
Knoxville, TN, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Randall L. Lange, DVM has completed a new book, titled, "O Holy Night," a beautifully illustrated children's narrative that reimagines the journey Joseph and Mary undertook to Bethlehem through an extraordinary lens. Rather than the familiar human perspective, this story unfolds as witnessed and described by the animals surrounding that sacred event, including those dwelling in the stable where the baby Jesus was born. By presenting this timeless account through the voices of God's creatures, the narrative creates a framework that resonates deeply with young readers and captures their imaginations in unforgettable ways.
Drawing from decades of meaningful work with children and families, Randall L. Lange brings authenticity to this tale. His career as a veterinary surgeon in Tennessee provided him firsthand insight into the profound connection between humans and animals—a theme that threads throughout his storytelling. For many years, Dr. Lange and his wife, Christy, traveled extensively across the country with their golden retriever, Josh, working alongside military personnel, nonprofit organizations, and service groups to distribute books to children's hospitals. Through these endeavors, they have placed over ninety thousand books with young people, and Dr. Lange's vision continues to expand toward reaching one million children through literature.
In "O Holy Night," readers will discover how special animals chosen by God bear witness to the life-changing message for humanity that began one amazing night long ago. The carefully crafted illustrations by artist Lesley James bring each creature and moment to vivid life, while the prose guides children through an awe-inspiring retelling they will cherish and remember. This enchanting work invites reflection on how God's creation participated in the most significant event in human history, making the Christmas story accessible and meaningful to the youngest believers.
"Through the eyes of animals present that night, children can experience the wonder and significance of Jesus's birth in a way that speaks directly to their hearts," said the author
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall L. Lange, DVM's inspiring work offers families a treasured addition to their holiday traditions and devotional practices. This book plants seeds of faith in young hearts while celebrating the interconnectedness of all creation.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "O Holy Night" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from decades of meaningful work with children and families, Randall L. Lange brings authenticity to this tale. His career as a veterinary surgeon in Tennessee provided him firsthand insight into the profound connection between humans and animals—a theme that threads throughout his storytelling. For many years, Dr. Lange and his wife, Christy, traveled extensively across the country with their golden retriever, Josh, working alongside military personnel, nonprofit organizations, and service groups to distribute books to children's hospitals. Through these endeavors, they have placed over ninety thousand books with young people, and Dr. Lange's vision continues to expand toward reaching one million children through literature.
In "O Holy Night," readers will discover how special animals chosen by God bear witness to the life-changing message for humanity that began one amazing night long ago. The carefully crafted illustrations by artist Lesley James bring each creature and moment to vivid life, while the prose guides children through an awe-inspiring retelling they will cherish and remember. This enchanting work invites reflection on how God's creation participated in the most significant event in human history, making the Christmas story accessible and meaningful to the youngest believers.
"Through the eyes of animals present that night, children can experience the wonder and significance of Jesus's birth in a way that speaks directly to their hearts," said the author
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall L. Lange, DVM's inspiring work offers families a treasured addition to their holiday traditions and devotional practices. This book plants seeds of faith in young hearts while celebrating the interconnectedness of all creation.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "O Holy Night" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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