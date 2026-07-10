Caren Stone’s Newly Released "Guess What We Are Saying" is a Charming Children’s Story That Reveals God’s Messages Through the Wonders of Nature
“Guess What We Are Saying” from Christian Faith Publishing author Caren Stone is an imaginative and faith-filled children’s book that uses animals and creation to teach meaningful life lessons and highlight God’s presence in the world around us.
Birmingham, AL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Guess What We Are Saying”: a delightful and engaging children’s book that invites young readers to explore the natural world while discovering the deeper messages God communicates through His creation. “Guess What We Are Saying” is the creation of published author, Caren Stone, a wife, mother of four, and grandmother of four with a lifelong passion for education, creativity, and ministry. She has extensive teaching experience across homeschooling, public and private schools, and community education, instructing subjects such as math, reading, business English, and ACT prep, while also tutoring both children and adults. Dedicated to serving others, she founded Beauty for Ashes Ministry to support displaced women and incarcerated girls, emphasizing dignity and care, and launched Wrapsodies, LLC, a fashion design company. In addition to her educational and ministry work, she is a professional artist with work featured in a gallery at Studio 84 School of Art in Leeds, Alabama, and resides in Birmingham, Alabama.
Stone shares, “Have you ever wondered why God made the animals? Have you ever stopped and watched them, wondering why they do the things they do? Every animal, every part of creation, is unique, telling its own story.
Have you ever wondered if they, by their actions, are telling us something we can all relate to? Do they speak? Does God speak through them? If we observe them, can we know what God is saying through them?
I believe we can. Here are a few.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caren Stone’s new book is a heartwarming and educational resource that encourages curiosity, faith, and reflection, making it ideal for shared reading experiences between parents and children.
Consumers can purchase “Guess What We Are Saying” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Guess What We Are Saying”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stone shares, “Have you ever wondered why God made the animals? Have you ever stopped and watched them, wondering why they do the things they do? Every animal, every part of creation, is unique, telling its own story.
Have you ever wondered if they, by their actions, are telling us something we can all relate to? Do they speak? Does God speak through them? If we observe them, can we know what God is saying through them?
I believe we can. Here are a few.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caren Stone’s new book is a heartwarming and educational resource that encourages curiosity, faith, and reflection, making it ideal for shared reading experiences between parents and children.
Consumers can purchase “Guess What We Are Saying” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Guess What We Are Saying”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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