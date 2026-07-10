Recent Release, "The Stiltzberry Home on Stiltsberries Street," from Christian Faith Publishing Author James Walker, Invites Young Readers Into a Joyful Celebration
Lawton, PA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Walker has completed a new book centered on the beloved Stiltzberry family—Sister, Brother, Mom, and Dad—as they awaken to an extraordinary day in their heavenly home nestled in a quaint neighborhood on the town's outskirts. When the annual festival arrives at the fairgrounds, the entire community gathers to celebrate together, and readers are invited to experience the excitement, warmth, and togetherness that unfolds throughout this festive occasion.
Drawing from his extensive background in Christian literature spanning children's books, juvenile non-fiction, sermons, and adult novels, Walker brings his signature gift for crafting narratives that captivate young imaginations while weaving biblical truths seamlessly into the fabric of the story. Having grown up in Pennsylvania, where the changing seasons inspire his colorful storytelling, the author demonstrates a natural talent for drawing readers forward with each page, eager to discover what adventure awaits around every corner.
"The Stiltzberry Home on Stiltsberries Street" explores themes of community, celebration, and the spiritual foundation that strengthens family bonds. Through this engaging narrative, readers will discover how faith and fellowship create a haven where love flourishes and joy becomes contagious. Young listeners and readers will grasp the message of Christ's presence in everyday moments of connection and celebration.
"My deepest desire in writing for children is to plant seeds of faith that take root in their hearts," said Walker. "The Stiltzberry family's journey reflects how Christ's love transforms ordinary days into extraordinary blessings when we gather as a community."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Walker's heartwarming work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for nurturing young souls in faith and kindness. This delightful story reminds children that they belong to something greater than themselves—a loving family and community rooted in spiritual truth.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Stiltzberry Home on Stiltsberries Street" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his extensive background in Christian literature spanning children's books, juvenile non-fiction, sermons, and adult novels, Walker brings his signature gift for crafting narratives that captivate young imaginations while weaving biblical truths seamlessly into the fabric of the story. Having grown up in Pennsylvania, where the changing seasons inspire his colorful storytelling, the author demonstrates a natural talent for drawing readers forward with each page, eager to discover what adventure awaits around every corner.
"The Stiltzberry Home on Stiltsberries Street" explores themes of community, celebration, and the spiritual foundation that strengthens family bonds. Through this engaging narrative, readers will discover how faith and fellowship create a haven where love flourishes and joy becomes contagious. Young listeners and readers will grasp the message of Christ's presence in everyday moments of connection and celebration.
"My deepest desire in writing for children is to plant seeds of faith that take root in their hearts," said Walker. "The Stiltzberry family's journey reflects how Christ's love transforms ordinary days into extraordinary blessings when we gather as a community."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Walker's heartwarming work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for nurturing young souls in faith and kindness. This delightful story reminds children that they belong to something greater than themselves—a loving family and community rooted in spiritual truth.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Stiltzberry Home on Stiltsberries Street" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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