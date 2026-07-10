Recent Release, "One Little Sheep," from Christian Faith Publishing Author N. Small, Follows a Young Sheep Whose Imagination Transforms Him Into a Rock Star
Nashville, TN, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Written and illustrated by N. Small, this charming new book, "One Little Sheep," tells the story of Shiloh, a spirited sheep whose dreams of stardom ignite whenever he hears his favorite rock star group, The G.S. Band. When an extraordinary opportunity arrives—tickets to The G.S. Band's concert at the Hillside Venue in Sheepsville County—Little Sheep's excitement knows no bounds. Yet amid all the thrilling anticipation, he becomes distracted and wanders away from his family, finding himself alone and disoriented in an unfamiliar place.
N. Small draws from her deep faith and her experience as a devoted mother of five to craft stories that resonate with young hearts. As a devoted storyteller and illustrator, she possesses a unique gift for weaving imagination with spiritual truth, creating narratives that captivate children while gently guiding them toward faith. Her passion for helping children understand Christ's love shines through every page she creates.
"One Little Sheep" explores uplifting themes of trust, guidance, and divine protection. As readers follow Shiloh's journey through confusion and fear, they discover the heartening message that no child—or adult—is ever truly lost. The story echoes the parable of the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine to find the one, reminding everyone that God's love is relentless and His care is unwavering. Through this tender narrative, young readers learn that curiosity and determination, paired with faith, can lead them back to safety and into the loving arms of those who cherish them.
"My greatest hope through Little Sheep's adventure is to remind children that Jesus is their Shepherd," said Small. "No matter how far they wander or how lost they feel, they are never abandoned. God will always find them and bring them home."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N. Small's inspiring work offers families a meaningful opportunity to discuss faith, trust, and God's unconditional love through an engaging story that children will treasure. This book plants seeds of spiritual understanding that will blossom in young hearts for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "One Little Sheep" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
N. Small draws from her deep faith and her experience as a devoted mother of five to craft stories that resonate with young hearts. As a devoted storyteller and illustrator, she possesses a unique gift for weaving imagination with spiritual truth, creating narratives that captivate children while gently guiding them toward faith. Her passion for helping children understand Christ's love shines through every page she creates.
"One Little Sheep" explores uplifting themes of trust, guidance, and divine protection. As readers follow Shiloh's journey through confusion and fear, they discover the heartening message that no child—or adult—is ever truly lost. The story echoes the parable of the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine to find the one, reminding everyone that God's love is relentless and His care is unwavering. Through this tender narrative, young readers learn that curiosity and determination, paired with faith, can lead them back to safety and into the loving arms of those who cherish them.
"My greatest hope through Little Sheep's adventure is to remind children that Jesus is their Shepherd," said Small. "No matter how far they wander or how lost they feel, they are never abandoned. God will always find them and bring them home."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N. Small's inspiring work offers families a meaningful opportunity to discuss faith, trust, and God's unconditional love through an engaging story that children will treasure. This book plants seeds of spiritual understanding that will blossom in young hearts for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "One Little Sheep" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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