Recent Release, "What the Bible Says About the Trinity," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sandy Van Heest, Explores the Biblical Foundation of God's Triune Nature
Erie, CO, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Van Heest has completed a new book, "What the Bible Says About the Trinity," which explores one of Christianity's most essential yet often misunderstood doctrines. Though the word "Trinity" never appears in Scripture, the concept permeates both Old and New Testaments through countless passages revealing God's nature and the three distinct persons united in divine essence. This comprehensive study examines these verses with careful attention to how each person of the Godhead—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit—is presented individually and collectively throughout God's Word.
A devoted Bible student since her college years, Sandy Van Heest brings authentic passion and scholarly diligence to this investigation. She has spent decades in personal study and reflection on Scripture, seeking to understand its depths with genuine curiosity and reverence. Her love for God's Word is evident in her meticulous approach to tracing theological truth through the biblical narrative, and her commitment to helping others grasp these foundational concepts shines through every page.
"What the Bible Says About the Trinity" delves into how God's singular yet triune nature distinguishes Him from all other gods worshipped throughout history. Readers will discover how understanding the individual characteristics of each person of the Trinity will build one's relationship with the Almighty. The study reveals specific blessings that flow to believers and to the church when we truly comprehend and embrace this stunning mystery of our Triune God.
"If I live to be one thousand years old, I'll still be finding new things in here," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Van Heest's illuminating work equips believers with biblical clarity on one of faith's cornerstone doctrines. Readers will gain deeper reverence for God's nature and strengthen their personal relationship with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "What the Bible Says About the Trinity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A devoted Bible student since her college years, Sandy Van Heest brings authentic passion and scholarly diligence to this investigation. She has spent decades in personal study and reflection on Scripture, seeking to understand its depths with genuine curiosity and reverence. Her love for God's Word is evident in her meticulous approach to tracing theological truth through the biblical narrative, and her commitment to helping others grasp these foundational concepts shines through every page.
"What the Bible Says About the Trinity" delves into how God's singular yet triune nature distinguishes Him from all other gods worshipped throughout history. Readers will discover how understanding the individual characteristics of each person of the Trinity will build one's relationship with the Almighty. The study reveals specific blessings that flow to believers and to the church when we truly comprehend and embrace this stunning mystery of our Triune God.
"If I live to be one thousand years old, I'll still be finding new things in here," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Van Heest's illuminating work equips believers with biblical clarity on one of faith's cornerstone doctrines. Readers will gain deeper reverence for God's nature and strengthen their personal relationship with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "What the Bible Says About the Trinity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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