Recent Release, "Deep Level Emotional Healing," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Alma Hsieh, Explores How God's Word Brings Supernatural Restoration
Spring, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Alma Hsieh has completed a new book, titled, "Deep Level Emotional Healing," which delves into the profound connection between spiritual truth and emotional restoration. The work examines how the Holy Spirit operates within human hearts to heal emotional wounds and develop the human spirit, much like how a branch receives nourishment from its tree. Through twenty-eight illuminating chapters, Dr. Hsieh reveals how God's Word functions in the realm of emotional healing, exploring the spiritual roots of sickness and disease while offering pathways to wholeness through divine truth.
Dr. Hsieh brings decades of theological training and ministerial experience to this transformative work. She holds a Doctor of Ministry from Oral Roberts University, unlimited study credentials from Fuller Theological Seminary, and a Master of Divinity from Chung Tai Theological Seminary, alongside a B.A. in English Literature from Christ's College. Her life's journey has been shaped by the Lord's guidance through extensive church ministry, Christian school teaching, and now a dedicated writing and teaching ministry. She believes that the most valuable journey with God is experiencing Him on a personal level, and her passion for both the Word of God and the supernatural manifestations of the Holy Spirit infuse every page.
"Deep Level Emotional Healing" by Dr. Alma Hsieh invites readers into a sacred encounter with divine restoration. The book's central themes explore how human spirits must be educated, trained, and developed to receive God's healing, and how the "rhema word"—the specific message the Lord speaks into each reader's spirit—can bring precise restoration tailored to individual needs. Readers will discover not only personal healing but also how they can become channels through which God's healing flows to others. Dr. Hsieh encourages repeated reading, believing that each encounter with these pages allows the Holy Spirit to bring fresh revelation and deepening transformation.
From the author, "I pray that all of my readers experience Him and His Word in a personal level in this journey of life. Whatever good things we receive, we must receive them in our spirit first, and God will cause you to receive the healing you need from Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Alma Hsieh's spiritually rich work equips readers with biblical understanding and practical revelation for emotional and spiritual restoration. Readers will emerge with renewed faith in God's healing power and clarity about their purpose as vessels of divine compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Deep Level Emotional Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Hsieh brings decades of theological training and ministerial experience to this transformative work. She holds a Doctor of Ministry from Oral Roberts University, unlimited study credentials from Fuller Theological Seminary, and a Master of Divinity from Chung Tai Theological Seminary, alongside a B.A. in English Literature from Christ's College. Her life's journey has been shaped by the Lord's guidance through extensive church ministry, Christian school teaching, and now a dedicated writing and teaching ministry. She believes that the most valuable journey with God is experiencing Him on a personal level, and her passion for both the Word of God and the supernatural manifestations of the Holy Spirit infuse every page.
"Deep Level Emotional Healing" by Dr. Alma Hsieh invites readers into a sacred encounter with divine restoration. The book's central themes explore how human spirits must be educated, trained, and developed to receive God's healing, and how the "rhema word"—the specific message the Lord speaks into each reader's spirit—can bring precise restoration tailored to individual needs. Readers will discover not only personal healing but also how they can become channels through which God's healing flows to others. Dr. Hsieh encourages repeated reading, believing that each encounter with these pages allows the Holy Spirit to bring fresh revelation and deepening transformation.
From the author, "I pray that all of my readers experience Him and His Word in a personal level in this journey of life. Whatever good things we receive, we must receive them in our spirit first, and God will cause you to receive the healing you need from Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Alma Hsieh's spiritually rich work equips readers with biblical understanding and practical revelation for emotional and spiritual restoration. Readers will emerge with renewed faith in God's healing power and clarity about their purpose as vessels of divine compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Deep Level Emotional Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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