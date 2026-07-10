Recent Release, "That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Richard Gall, Explores Christ's Imminent Return
New Braunfels, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Richard Gall has completed a new book, "That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church," which addresses one of Christianity's most consequential theological questions: Are we truly living in the end times, and how near is that appointed day? With each passing moment, humanity draws closer to the day God has ordained for Christ's return. This work endeavors to demonstrate the rapture as the next major prophetic event, calling believers to alertness, preparedness, and vigilant expectation of His coming.
Drawing from two decades of pastoral ministry and theological scholarship, Dr. Gall brings substantial credibility to this examination. Since 2003, he has served as both pastor and teacher, earning his Bachelor's degrees in Pastoral Studies and Biblical Studies from Simpson University, a teaching credential from California State University, Sacramento, and a Doctorate in Eschatology from Wycliffe School of Theology. His academic training and decades of spiritual leadership position him uniquely to examine this profound subject with both scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity.
"That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church" guides readers through essential scriptural territory: the ancient covenants and their fulfillment, the wedding of the Messiah, the historical development of rapture interpretation, compelling reasons to anticipate the rapture's imminent occurrence, and the transformative events that will follow. By weaving together biblical exposition, theological tradition, and prophetic timeline analysis, this work equips believers with understanding and confidence as they navigate an increasingly uncertain world with hope anchored in divine promise.
"My prayer is that readers will grasp not only the theological significance of the rapture but also the spiritual urgency it should inspire in our daily lives," said the author. "This book exists to awaken believers to the reality that Christ's return shapes everything about how we live today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Richard Gall's illuminating work provides believers with scholarly insight into Scripture's prophetic promises. This volume strengthens faith and clarifies Christian hope regarding the Church's glorious future.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from two decades of pastoral ministry and theological scholarship, Dr. Gall brings substantial credibility to this examination. Since 2003, he has served as both pastor and teacher, earning his Bachelor's degrees in Pastoral Studies and Biblical Studies from Simpson University, a teaching credential from California State University, Sacramento, and a Doctorate in Eschatology from Wycliffe School of Theology. His academic training and decades of spiritual leadership position him uniquely to examine this profound subject with both scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity.
"That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church" guides readers through essential scriptural territory: the ancient covenants and their fulfillment, the wedding of the Messiah, the historical development of rapture interpretation, compelling reasons to anticipate the rapture's imminent occurrence, and the transformative events that will follow. By weaving together biblical exposition, theological tradition, and prophetic timeline analysis, this work equips believers with understanding and confidence as they navigate an increasingly uncertain world with hope anchored in divine promise.
"My prayer is that readers will grasp not only the theological significance of the rapture but also the spiritual urgency it should inspire in our daily lives," said the author. "This book exists to awaken believers to the reality that Christ's return shapes everything about how we live today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Richard Gall's illuminating work provides believers with scholarly insight into Scripture's prophetic promises. This volume strengthens faith and clarifies Christian hope regarding the Church's glorious future.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "That Glorious Day: The Rapture of the Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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