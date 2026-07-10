Recent Release, "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Twana Hall-Scott, Offers a Transformative Weekly Journal
Overland Park, KS, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Twana Hall-Scott has completed a new book, "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl: Your Weekly Journal for Staying Stroked-Up! Holy Spirit Medications, Meditations, Revelations," a personal journaling companion that guides women through fifty-two weeks of scriptural reflection and spiritual healing. Each week centers on a single scripture, unfolding through dedicated pages for medication—healing balm for wounded places in the soul—meditation to deepen understanding, revelation to illuminate God's purpose, and declaration to affirm personal transformation. This structured approach allows readers to invest seven days in each passage, progressively uncovering Holy Spirit insights while journaling their innermost thoughts and emerging as renewed versions of themselves.
Hall-Scott is a stroke survivor whose profound testimony of resilience and faith informs her life's work. Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming health challenges and relational struggles, she has dedicated herself to motivating others toward healthier, more purposeful living. Her mission centers on helping readers harness the transformative power of God's Word as a tool for thriving beyond trauma and adversity. As a sought-after speaker, spoken word performer, and creator of the popular "WordUp, WordUp, WordUp!" broadcast series on YouTube and Facebook, Hall-Scott brings authentic compassion and hard-won wisdom to her writing.
In "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl," readers will discover a sanctuary for processing life's complexities while accessing divine wisdom. The journal addresses hidden wounds that fester undetected, offering scriptural medication that penetrates the soul's deepest places. Through consistent weekly engagement, women emerge with renewed identity, fresh perspective, and empowered declarations of who they are becoming. This resource embodies Hall-Scott's belief that God's Word, when meditated upon with intention, becomes the catalyst for metamorphic change: a belief enriched by her memoir, "Diary of a Stroked-Out, Stroked-Up Sista Girl," which pairs belly-laugh moments with authentic testimonies of divine goodness.
"This journal is my heart extended to every sista girl who feels wounded, stuck, or disconnected from her purpose," said the author. "Through weekly meditation on scripture, combined with honest journaling, you'll experience the Holy Spirit's healing touch and emerge declaring the new you that God has been cultivating all along."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Twana Hall-Scott's enlightening work equips readers with practical spiritual tools for lasting transformation. This journal promises to reshape how women engage with scripture and themselves, creating space for profound healing and joyful self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually enriching work can purchase "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hall-Scott is a stroke survivor whose profound testimony of resilience and faith informs her life's work. Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming health challenges and relational struggles, she has dedicated herself to motivating others toward healthier, more purposeful living. Her mission centers on helping readers harness the transformative power of God's Word as a tool for thriving beyond trauma and adversity. As a sought-after speaker, spoken word performer, and creator of the popular "WordUp, WordUp, WordUp!" broadcast series on YouTube and Facebook, Hall-Scott brings authentic compassion and hard-won wisdom to her writing.
In "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl," readers will discover a sanctuary for processing life's complexities while accessing divine wisdom. The journal addresses hidden wounds that fester undetected, offering scriptural medication that penetrates the soul's deepest places. Through consistent weekly engagement, women emerge with renewed identity, fresh perspective, and empowered declarations of who they are becoming. This resource embodies Hall-Scott's belief that God's Word, when meditated upon with intention, becomes the catalyst for metamorphic change: a belief enriched by her memoir, "Diary of a Stroked-Out, Stroked-Up Sista Girl," which pairs belly-laugh moments with authentic testimonies of divine goodness.
"This journal is my heart extended to every sista girl who feels wounded, stuck, or disconnected from her purpose," said the author. "Through weekly meditation on scripture, combined with honest journaling, you'll experience the Holy Spirit's healing touch and emerge declaring the new you that God has been cultivating all along."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Twana Hall-Scott's enlightening work equips readers with practical spiritual tools for lasting transformation. This journal promises to reshape how women engage with scripture and themselves, creating space for profound healing and joyful self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually enriching work can purchase "WordUp Declarations for A Stroked-Up Sista Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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