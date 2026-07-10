Recent Release, "The Song of My Soul," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Susan Bishoff, Offers Stirring Poems Born from Personal Experience and Spiritual Conviction
Reedsville, WV, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Bishoff has completed a new book, "The Song of My Soul," a collection of poetry that emerges directly from the author's lived experiences and the moments that have stirred her heart. Each poem reflects genuine encounters, meaningful events, and profound ideas that have resonated deeply within her, creating verses that speak from authentic places of joy, struggle, reflection, and grace. The collection stands as a testament to how ordinary life can become extraordinary when viewed through the lens of faith and openness to God's presence.
Drawing her inspiration from decades of quiet observation in her native West Virginia, Bishoff brings a humble yet authentic voice to her work. For over two decades, she has served as a receptionist while also dedicating herself to caring for her autistic sister—experiences that have shaped her compassion and deepened her spiritual understanding. These years of patient service and familial love have informed the emotional intelligence and gentle wisdom that permeate her verses, making this her eagerly anticipated first published collection.
"The Song of My Soul" invites readers into a space where faith becomes tangible and personal revelation unfolds through carefully chosen words. Bishoff's poems explore the intersection of daily life and spiritual truth, offering readers the chance to recognize their own experiences reflected in her work. With each piece, she demonstrates how God's presence can be discovered in unexpected moments, and how the gift of creative expression becomes a bridge between the human heart and the divine.
"These poems represent my journey of faith and the countless moments that have moved me to seek deeper meaning," said Bishoff. "I trust that readers will find their own stories within these pages, and that God's voice will speak to them as clearly as it has spoken to me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Bishoff's faith-filled work provides solace and spiritual nourishment to those seeking connection with their own sacred experiences. Her verses remind us that within each soul lives a unique song waiting to be expressed.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Song of My Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing her inspiration from decades of quiet observation in her native West Virginia, Bishoff brings a humble yet authentic voice to her work. For over two decades, she has served as a receptionist while also dedicating herself to caring for her autistic sister—experiences that have shaped her compassion and deepened her spiritual understanding. These years of patient service and familial love have informed the emotional intelligence and gentle wisdom that permeate her verses, making this her eagerly anticipated first published collection.
"The Song of My Soul" invites readers into a space where faith becomes tangible and personal revelation unfolds through carefully chosen words. Bishoff's poems explore the intersection of daily life and spiritual truth, offering readers the chance to recognize their own experiences reflected in her work. With each piece, she demonstrates how God's presence can be discovered in unexpected moments, and how the gift of creative expression becomes a bridge between the human heart and the divine.
"These poems represent my journey of faith and the countless moments that have moved me to seek deeper meaning," said Bishoff. "I trust that readers will find their own stories within these pages, and that God's voice will speak to them as clearly as it has spoken to me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Bishoff's faith-filled work provides solace and spiritual nourishment to those seeking connection with their own sacred experiences. Her verses remind us that within each soul lives a unique song waiting to be expressed.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Song of My Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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