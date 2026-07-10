Recent Release, "I'm Still Standing," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Minnie Priscilla Norman, is a Stirring Testament to Faith, Resilience, and God's Grace
High Point, NC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Minnie Priscilla Norman has completed a new book, titled, "I'm Still Standing," a profound exploration of personal struggle and spiritual triumph. Through candid storytelling, Norman recounts the significant trials and tribulations she endured, revealing how divine intervention became the cornerstone of her survival. Her journey unfolds as a testament to unwavering faith during life's most challenging seasons, demonstrating that even in moments of profound difficulty, hope remains within reach.
Drawing from three decades of professional experience at North Carolina A&T State University, where she served as a Secretary and Administrative Assistant, Minnie Priscilla Norman developed a deep appreciation for perseverance and dedication. Following her retirement, she transitioned into educational work, spending 12.5 years as an Adjunct Instructor at Guilford Technical Community College, teaching Basic Skills across multiple disciplines. Her academic foundation—including both a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Systems and a Master of Science in Adult Education—informed her thoughtful approach to sharing her narrative with authenticity and clarity.
In "I'm Still Standing," Norman weaves together powerful reflections on the instrumental role her family played in her survival. Her two children's obedience and unwavering support, coupled with the love of her two grandchildren, created a foundation that sustained her through darkness. Readers will discover an emotionally resonant account of how love, faith, and family interconnect to rebuild lives marked by adversity, ultimately revealing that standing still through trials becomes possible when grounded in God's eternal promise.
"This book is my offering of gratitude to God for bringing me through my darkest valleys," said author Minnie Priscilla Norman. "I hope my testimony inspires others to hold fast to their faith, no matter what circumstances surround them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minnie Priscilla Norman's inspiring work provides readers with a source of encouragement during their own seasons of uncertainty. Her message of spiritual victory resonates across generations, offering hope to all who face life's inevitable struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I'm Still Standing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from three decades of professional experience at North Carolina A&T State University, where she served as a Secretary and Administrative Assistant, Minnie Priscilla Norman developed a deep appreciation for perseverance and dedication. Following her retirement, she transitioned into educational work, spending 12.5 years as an Adjunct Instructor at Guilford Technical Community College, teaching Basic Skills across multiple disciplines. Her academic foundation—including both a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Systems and a Master of Science in Adult Education—informed her thoughtful approach to sharing her narrative with authenticity and clarity.
In "I'm Still Standing," Norman weaves together powerful reflections on the instrumental role her family played in her survival. Her two children's obedience and unwavering support, coupled with the love of her two grandchildren, created a foundation that sustained her through darkness. Readers will discover an emotionally resonant account of how love, faith, and family interconnect to rebuild lives marked by adversity, ultimately revealing that standing still through trials becomes possible when grounded in God's eternal promise.
"This book is my offering of gratitude to God for bringing me through my darkest valleys," said author Minnie Priscilla Norman. "I hope my testimony inspires others to hold fast to their faith, no matter what circumstances surround them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minnie Priscilla Norman's inspiring work provides readers with a source of encouragement during their own seasons of uncertainty. Her message of spiritual victory resonates across generations, offering hope to all who face life's inevitable struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I'm Still Standing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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