Recent Release, "The ABCs of Determined Disciples," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joseph A Brubaker Presents a Transformative 26-Week Study of Christ's Teachings
Raeford, NC, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph A Brubaker has completed a new book, "The ABCs of Determined Disciples: A 26-Week Study of Christ's Commands for Spiritual Growth," which serves as a practical guide for small groups and individual believers pursuing serious discipleship. Organized alphabetically across twenty-six lessons, each chapter explores a specific command from Jesus and His apostles, offering readers a clear pathway toward deeper obedience and spiritual maturation. The study includes weekly Bible verses for memorization, detailed text breakdowns with cross-referenced scriptures, guided journaling prompts, discussion questions, and real-life applications that help believers integrate faith into daily living.
Growing up in Pennsylvania with the exemplary influence of his grandfather's ministry, Joseph developed a passion for service across numerous church roles—from Sunday School teacher and usher to Missions Committee member, Song Leader, and current Lay Minister. His commitment to discipleship extends beyond the church walls; he serves as a public education teacher and has participated in multiple mission trips to Haiti and Mexico. This rich background of hands-on ministry and community engagement deeply informs his approach to Christian development.
"The ABCs of Determined Disciples" addresses a vital spiritual hunger by calling believers to view Christ's commands not as mere suggestions, but as sacred invitations to live under His lordship. Throughout this enlightening work, readers will discover how the fear of the Lord cultivates wisdom, how disciplined study of Scripture produces fuller spiritual fruit, and how intentional obedience—coupled with reverence and humility—enables believers to walk with God through every season, struggle, and storm. The study reflects practices of the early church and encourages participants to develop the kind of devoted, awe-filled hearts that transform both personal faith and community witness.
"I believe," said Brubaker, "that when we read Scripture, memorize it, and apply its teachings, we position ourselves to flourish spiritually and develop the kind of evident fruit that reflects Christ's character. This study is my invitation to believers everywhere to run their race with purpose and reverence, recognizing that discipleship is both a privilege and a calling that shapes everything we do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph A Brubaker's spiritually rich work equips believers with the tools and framework necessary for sustained spiritual growth and deeper obedience to Christ. This comprehensive study challenges readers to move beyond surface-level faith toward transformative discipleship that produces lasting fruit.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "The ABCs of Determined Disciples" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Growing up in Pennsylvania with the exemplary influence of his grandfather's ministry, Joseph developed a passion for service across numerous church roles—from Sunday School teacher and usher to Missions Committee member, Song Leader, and current Lay Minister. His commitment to discipleship extends beyond the church walls; he serves as a public education teacher and has participated in multiple mission trips to Haiti and Mexico. This rich background of hands-on ministry and community engagement deeply informs his approach to Christian development.
"The ABCs of Determined Disciples" addresses a vital spiritual hunger by calling believers to view Christ's commands not as mere suggestions, but as sacred invitations to live under His lordship. Throughout this enlightening work, readers will discover how the fear of the Lord cultivates wisdom, how disciplined study of Scripture produces fuller spiritual fruit, and how intentional obedience—coupled with reverence and humility—enables believers to walk with God through every season, struggle, and storm. The study reflects practices of the early church and encourages participants to develop the kind of devoted, awe-filled hearts that transform both personal faith and community witness.
"I believe," said Brubaker, "that when we read Scripture, memorize it, and apply its teachings, we position ourselves to flourish spiritually and develop the kind of evident fruit that reflects Christ's character. This study is my invitation to believers everywhere to run their race with purpose and reverence, recognizing that discipleship is both a privilege and a calling that shapes everything we do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph A Brubaker's spiritually rich work equips believers with the tools and framework necessary for sustained spiritual growth and deeper obedience to Christ. This comprehensive study challenges readers to move beyond surface-level faith toward transformative discipleship that produces lasting fruit.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "The ABCs of Determined Disciples" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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