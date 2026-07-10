Dale L. Barnett’s Newly Released "Relentless Love" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Filled Poetry Exploring God’s Grace, Redemption, and Spiritual Renewal
“Relentless Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale L. Barnett is a heartfelt compilation of poetry, devotions, and prayers that guide readers through a transformative journey of faith, healing, and deeper connection with God.
Springboro, OH, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Relentless Love”: an uplifting and spiritually enriching collection that blends poetry, devotionals, and prayer to illuminate the depth of God’s unwavering love. “Relentless Love” is the creation of published author, Dale L. Barnett, born in Middletown, Ohio, who is a devoted Christian whose faith journey began after a near-death workplace injury that led to a life-changing encounter with God. During his recovery, he experienced a spiritual awakening that inspired a passion for writing faith-based poetry. Guided by what he describes as divine inspiration, he began crafting poems centered on God’s truth and love. His work reflects a desire to share his faith and encourage others to know Jesus Christ. In his free time, he enjoys singing, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his six grandsons.
Barnett shares, “Relentless Love weaves together a poetic tapestry designed to challenge, reveal, convict, and restore; to piece together real-life stories that intertwine like a patchwork quilt and wrap us in God’s love; to take us by the hand and lead us to the narrow gate; and to examine ourselves and explore our free will and the relentless love of Jesus to prove He is the one, the Christ, Messiah, God’s only son.
This collection of poems with reflective devotions and guided prayers take the reader on a spiritual journey of self-discovery to answer the five W’s:
· Who? His name is Jesus.
· What? He paid my debt of sin with His life’s blood and three days later rose from the dead.
· When? Two thousand years ago, He walked the earth, all God, all man.
· Where? On a hill called Mount Calvary.
· Why? So a sinner like me could stand forgiven, redeemed and set free.
Whether a seasoned Christian, babe in Christ, prodigal son or daughter, or unbeliever, all will find themselves just beyond the narrow gate at the foot of the cross, where their free will and the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ collide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale L. Barnett’s new book offers a meaningful and accessible resource for those seeking hope, renewal, and a deeper understanding of God’s enduring love.
Consumers can purchase “Relentless Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relentless Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Barnett shares, “Relentless Love weaves together a poetic tapestry designed to challenge, reveal, convict, and restore; to piece together real-life stories that intertwine like a patchwork quilt and wrap us in God’s love; to take us by the hand and lead us to the narrow gate; and to examine ourselves and explore our free will and the relentless love of Jesus to prove He is the one, the Christ, Messiah, God’s only son.
This collection of poems with reflective devotions and guided prayers take the reader on a spiritual journey of self-discovery to answer the five W’s:
· Who? His name is Jesus.
· What? He paid my debt of sin with His life’s blood and three days later rose from the dead.
· When? Two thousand years ago, He walked the earth, all God, all man.
· Where? On a hill called Mount Calvary.
· Why? So a sinner like me could stand forgiven, redeemed and set free.
Whether a seasoned Christian, babe in Christ, prodigal son or daughter, or unbeliever, all will find themselves just beyond the narrow gate at the foot of the cross, where their free will and the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ collide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale L. Barnett’s new book offers a meaningful and accessible resource for those seeking hope, renewal, and a deeper understanding of God’s enduring love.
Consumers can purchase “Relentless Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relentless Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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