Recent Release, "Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Gary Vosburgh, Explores Childhood Resilience & Connection
Duanesburg, NY, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gary Vosburgh has completed a new book, "Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines," which draws readers into a creaky Vermont house where a young boy endures a childhood marked by quiet hardship under the watch of an unpredictable caregiver. In this austere setting, where unjust punishments and forgotten birthdays define daily existence, Little Star learns the fragile art of survival. Yet beyond the house, at the edge of the pines, an old red barn becomes his refuge—a place where hope takes an unexpected form and where true companionship awaits.
His intimate knowledge of abandonment and institutional care shapes every page of this narrative. As a retired grandfather and author, Vosburgh draws from his own formative years, when he was placed in a children's home at just two months old and learned to discover joy amid scarcity. His marriage to a devoted schoolteacher and his relationship with two sons and seven grandchildren have deepened his conviction that resilience can flourish even in the harshest circumstances. The lessons of his youth continue to guide him, infusing this work with authenticity and grace.
"Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines" reveals the profound bond between a lonely boy and Porky, a wise and gentle mama pig who becomes his companion, historian, and guardian of his heart. Through encounters with loyal friends, childhood bullies, and bewildering events, Little Star discovers that courage can bloom in darkness and that even the smallest star can shine brilliantly. Readers will witness his journey toward understanding what genuine friendship means, only to confront a devastating goodbye that propels him toward an uncertain future: a poignant reminder that hope persists even when worlds shift beneath our feet.
"I wrote this book to share a simple but important message," said the author. "No matter how lonely and afraid you may feel, there is always hope, and my story is still being written today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gary Vosburgh's emotionally resonant work invites readers to witness the transformative power of kindness and connection. This narrative speaks to anyone who has ever felt unseen, reminding us that the bonds we forge can sustain us through our darkest hours and illuminate the path toward healing.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
His intimate knowledge of abandonment and institutional care shapes every page of this narrative. As a retired grandfather and author, Vosburgh draws from his own formative years, when he was placed in a children's home at just two months old and learned to discover joy amid scarcity. His marriage to a devoted schoolteacher and his relationship with two sons and seven grandchildren have deepened his conviction that resilience can flourish even in the harshest circumstances. The lessons of his youth continue to guide him, infusing this work with authenticity and grace.
"Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines" reveals the profound bond between a lonely boy and Porky, a wise and gentle mama pig who becomes his companion, historian, and guardian of his heart. Through encounters with loyal friends, childhood bullies, and bewildering events, Little Star discovers that courage can bloom in darkness and that even the smallest star can shine brilliantly. Readers will witness his journey toward understanding what genuine friendship means, only to confront a devastating goodbye that propels him toward an uncertain future: a poignant reminder that hope persists even when worlds shift beneath our feet.
"I wrote this book to share a simple but important message," said the author. "No matter how lonely and afraid you may feel, there is always hope, and my story is still being written today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gary Vosburgh's emotionally resonant work invites readers to witness the transformative power of kindness and connection. This narrative speaks to anyone who has ever felt unseen, reminding us that the bonds we forge can sustain us through our darkest hours and illuminate the path toward healing.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Little Star and the House on the Edge of the Pines" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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