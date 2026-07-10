Recent Release, "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You," Offers Essential Elder Care Guidance
Tavares, FL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Kemper Millard with Madelyn Hooper Millard have completed a new book that draws directly from their lived experience as caregivers. "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You" presents a practical, experience-based roadmap for families facing the demands of aging parent care. Rather than offering abstract theory, the authors distill concrete strategies they implemented while caring for his mother as her dementia progressed. This step-by-step approach equips both current and anticipated caregivers with realistic expectations and proven methods for handling the inevitable challenges that emerge during this demanding season of life.
The authors bring formidable professional credentials to their mission. James draws on decades of experience in senior corporate management across both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, while Madelyn's background spans education and nonprofit management. Throughout their marriage since the early 1980s, they have tackled ambitious projects together: from constructing homes to restoring a historic hemp plantation mansion and managing a family farm. Their partnership demonstrates the resilience and collaborative spirit essential for the caregiving journey they describe. When his mother's condition required more intensive family involvement, their combined professional expertise, strong family foundation, and faith-centered values positioned them uniquely to document this critical transition.
In "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You," readers will discover actionable wisdom grounded in the authors' direct engagement with an Alzheimer's study group at the University of Kentucky, as well as their personal caregiving journey within their own home. The book acknowledges the profound emotional and practical toll caregiving exacts while providing specific strategies for navigating medical decisions, household management, behavioral changes, and self-care. James and Madelyn recognize that caregivers themselves require support and attention—hence the book's unique emphasis on personal wellness alongside parental care. This nuanced approach speaks to the full spectrum of challenges facing Baby Boomers who now shoulder responsibility for aging parents while often supporting their own adult children.
"We learned through necessity what works and what doesn't when caring for a parent experiencing cognitive decline," said the authors. "Our hope is that families won't have to discover these insights through trial and error, but instead can benefit from our experience and face this season with greater confidence and compassion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this illuminating work empowers readers to approach elder care with clarity and purpose. This book transforms the overwhelm of caregiving into a manageable, even meaningful experience for families navigating this universal challenge.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The authors bring formidable professional credentials to their mission. James draws on decades of experience in senior corporate management across both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, while Madelyn's background spans education and nonprofit management. Throughout their marriage since the early 1980s, they have tackled ambitious projects together: from constructing homes to restoring a historic hemp plantation mansion and managing a family farm. Their partnership demonstrates the resilience and collaborative spirit essential for the caregiving journey they describe. When his mother's condition required more intensive family involvement, their combined professional expertise, strong family foundation, and faith-centered values positioned them uniquely to document this critical transition.
In "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You," readers will discover actionable wisdom grounded in the authors' direct engagement with an Alzheimer's study group at the University of Kentucky, as well as their personal caregiving journey within their own home. The book acknowledges the profound emotional and practical toll caregiving exacts while providing specific strategies for navigating medical decisions, household management, behavioral changes, and self-care. James and Madelyn recognize that caregivers themselves require support and attention—hence the book's unique emphasis on personal wellness alongside parental care. This nuanced approach speaks to the full spectrum of challenges facing Baby Boomers who now shoulder responsibility for aging parents while often supporting their own adult children.
"We learned through necessity what works and what doesn't when caring for a parent experiencing cognitive decline," said the authors. "Our hope is that families won't have to discover these insights through trial and error, but instead can benefit from our experience and face this season with greater confidence and compassion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this illuminating work empowers readers to approach elder care with clarity and purpose. This book transforms the overwhelm of caregiving into a manageable, even meaningful experience for families navigating this universal challenge.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "25 Things to Do for Your Aging Parent — and One Thing to Do for You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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