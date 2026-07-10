Recent Release, "Daughter of Doubt," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nancy G. Wright, Offers a Richly Layered 1890s Tale Challenging Doubt Amid Timeless Struggles
Cocoa, FL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nancy G. Wright has completed a new book, titled, "Daughter of Doubt," a captivating narrative set in the small town of Patterson and its surrounding rural landscape during the 1890s. Through the interconnected lives of colorful characters bound by family and circumstance, Wright explores how the persistent questions of faith, identity, and purpose that plagued generations past continue to resonate in our contemporary world. The Marshall family becomes a lens through which readers witness the unfolding of profound spiritual truths woven seamlessly into an engaging, character-driven story.
As a devoted born-again Christian, Wright brings authenticity to her storytelling, having previously published a children's book celebrating the essence of true friendship. Her faith informs every page of this work, creating a narrative where spiritual wisdom emerges not through heavy-handed doctrine but through genuine human interaction and emotional discovery. Now retired from worldly pursuits, Wright dedicates herself to creating meaningful Christian literature that resonates with readers seeking both entertainment and deeper understanding.
"Daughter of Doubt" explores the transformative power of faith when confronted with uncertainty, doubt, and the complexities of family relationships. Readers will discover how characters grapple with questions of purpose, belonging, and redemption as the story unfolds across a vivid historical backdrop. The novel promises to be simultaneously stirring and reflective, offering heart-changing insights while remaining thoroughly entertaining and intellectually stimulating.
"Through these characters and their journeys," said Wright, "I hope readers will discover that their own struggles with faith and doubt are not new battles, but eternal conversations between the human heart and divine truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy G. Wright's eloquent work provides readers with a spiritually enriching escape into historical fiction that speaks to contemporary souls. This narrative demonstrates how faith and doubt can coexist, ultimately guiding readers toward deeper understanding and personal transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Daughter of Doubt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted born-again Christian, Wright brings authenticity to her storytelling, having previously published a children's book celebrating the essence of true friendship. Her faith informs every page of this work, creating a narrative where spiritual wisdom emerges not through heavy-handed doctrine but through genuine human interaction and emotional discovery. Now retired from worldly pursuits, Wright dedicates herself to creating meaningful Christian literature that resonates with readers seeking both entertainment and deeper understanding.
"Daughter of Doubt" explores the transformative power of faith when confronted with uncertainty, doubt, and the complexities of family relationships. Readers will discover how characters grapple with questions of purpose, belonging, and redemption as the story unfolds across a vivid historical backdrop. The novel promises to be simultaneously stirring and reflective, offering heart-changing insights while remaining thoroughly entertaining and intellectually stimulating.
"Through these characters and their journeys," said Wright, "I hope readers will discover that their own struggles with faith and doubt are not new battles, but eternal conversations between the human heart and divine truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy G. Wright's eloquent work provides readers with a spiritually enriching escape into historical fiction that speaks to contemporary souls. This narrative demonstrates how faith and doubt can coexist, ultimately guiding readers toward deeper understanding and personal transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Daughter of Doubt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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