Recent Release, "Echoes of the Lost," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nicholas Caris, Explores Peter Pan's Return to a Fundamentally Altered World
Port Clinton, OH, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Caris has completed a new book, titled, "Echoes of the Lost," a reimagining of the beloved Peter Pan mythos that begins when Peter comes home to discover a fractured Neverland. The Lost Boys have scattered across the island's forests and mountains in his absence, leaving behind only a handful of devoted followers. Nibs, tasked with leading in Peter's stead, struggles beneath the weight of command while the steadfast Curly, Tootles, and Slightly remain by his side. Meanwhile, Peter has been away playing soldier with Wendy, unaware of the crisis unfolding in his absence. What awaits him is a landscape transformed by abandonment and despair, forcing both leader and followers to confront uncomfortable truths about loyalty, faith, and belonging.
The author draws upon themes of loss and redemption to craft a narrative that challenges the timeless mythology surrounding Neverland. Caris weaves together the perspectives of new arrivals—Ghost, a spiritually centered boy whose faith anchors the group; Deebs, a formidable strategist whose gruff demeanor masks natural leadership abilities; and Brian, a witty musician whose unexpected crisis tests the fragile bonds holding the community together. Through their eyes, readers witness the island's mysteries unfold and discover what it truly means to be lost. These characters represent different facets of human struggle: faith under pressure, ambition constrained by circumstance, and the desire to bridge divides through connection.
In "Echoes of the Lost," Caris examines what happens when heroes return to find themselves irrelevant. The eight remaining Lost Boys must reconcile their splintered group and venture into Neverland's unknowns to understand why their world has crumbled. With only their individual talents to guide them, they embark on a quest that promises not just answers about the island's disarray, but profound revelations about identity, purpose, and the price of growing up. Readers will discover an introspective exploration of loyalty tested, faith questioned, and the possibility of restoration through unity.
"I wanted to honor the themes that made Peter Pan eternally compelling while asking harder questions about what happens when the magic fades and real people must find real solutions," said Caris.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Caris's contemplative work invites readers into a thoughtfully reimagined world where childhood wonder collides with the harsh realities of leadership and loss. This novel transforms familiar characters into vessels for exploring how communities heal when fractured.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Echoes of the Lost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author draws upon themes of loss and redemption to craft a narrative that challenges the timeless mythology surrounding Neverland. Caris weaves together the perspectives of new arrivals—Ghost, a spiritually centered boy whose faith anchors the group; Deebs, a formidable strategist whose gruff demeanor masks natural leadership abilities; and Brian, a witty musician whose unexpected crisis tests the fragile bonds holding the community together. Through their eyes, readers witness the island's mysteries unfold and discover what it truly means to be lost. These characters represent different facets of human struggle: faith under pressure, ambition constrained by circumstance, and the desire to bridge divides through connection.
In "Echoes of the Lost," Caris examines what happens when heroes return to find themselves irrelevant. The eight remaining Lost Boys must reconcile their splintered group and venture into Neverland's unknowns to understand why their world has crumbled. With only their individual talents to guide them, they embark on a quest that promises not just answers about the island's disarray, but profound revelations about identity, purpose, and the price of growing up. Readers will discover an introspective exploration of loyalty tested, faith questioned, and the possibility of restoration through unity.
"I wanted to honor the themes that made Peter Pan eternally compelling while asking harder questions about what happens when the magic fades and real people must find real solutions," said Caris.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Caris's contemplative work invites readers into a thoughtfully reimagined world where childhood wonder collides with the harsh realities of leadership and loss. This novel transforms familiar characters into vessels for exploring how communities heal when fractured.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Echoes of the Lost" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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