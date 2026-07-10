Recent Release, "Santa's First Christmas," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jack Nulty, Shares a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Tradition, and the Eternal Gift
Frisco, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jack Nulty has completed a new book, "Santa's First Christmas," which reimagines a beloved cultural icon's response to the greatest gift ever bestowed upon the world. Through Santa's eyes, readers witness one boy's extraordinary journey of discovering something so profound and magical that it transforms not only his life but creates an enduring legacy for generations to come. This charming narrative opens the door for families everywhere to participate in something timeless and sacred, offering readers the opportunity to begin their own cherished traditions rooted in genuine meaning.
The author's inspiration flows from his deep appreciation for holiday customs, family connections, and spiritual conviction. Nulty, an American home designer and homebuilder, found himself asking God an unexpected question just days before Christmas 2024: May I write a book about Santa Claus? To his amazement, the answer came as a resounding affirmation, setting him on a creative journey that would culminate in this remarkable work.
"Santa's First Christmas" explores themes of wonder, faith, and the transformative power of recognizing true blessing. Readers will discover how one character's awakening to the season's deepest meaning becomes a gateway for others to experience authentic joy. This uplifting story challenges us to look beyond surface celebrations and connect with the spiritual richness that undergirds our most treasured traditions, reminding us that the greatest gifts often reshape our understanding of gratitude itself.
"This book emerged from a conversation with God about capturing something sacred within the Santa tradition," said Nulty. "I wanted to create a story that helps families recognize the magic that comes from understanding what truly matters during the holidays and beyond."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Nulty's stirring work invites families to rediscover the profound significance underlying beloved customs. Readers will find themselves moved to establish new traditions that honor both joy and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Santa's First Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's inspiration flows from his deep appreciation for holiday customs, family connections, and spiritual conviction. Nulty, an American home designer and homebuilder, found himself asking God an unexpected question just days before Christmas 2024: May I write a book about Santa Claus? To his amazement, the answer came as a resounding affirmation, setting him on a creative journey that would culminate in this remarkable work.
"Santa's First Christmas" explores themes of wonder, faith, and the transformative power of recognizing true blessing. Readers will discover how one character's awakening to the season's deepest meaning becomes a gateway for others to experience authentic joy. This uplifting story challenges us to look beyond surface celebrations and connect with the spiritual richness that undergirds our most treasured traditions, reminding us that the greatest gifts often reshape our understanding of gratitude itself.
"This book emerged from a conversation with God about capturing something sacred within the Santa tradition," said Nulty. "I wanted to create a story that helps families recognize the magic that comes from understanding what truly matters during the holidays and beyond."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Nulty's stirring work invites families to rediscover the profound significance underlying beloved customs. Readers will find themselves moved to establish new traditions that honor both joy and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Santa's First Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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