Recent Release, "Thorn in Her Side," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dorkendra C. Austin, Explores What It Means to Trust God While Carrying Life's Deepest Burdens
Forney, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dorkendra C. Austin has completed a new book, titled, "Thorn in Her Side: Walking in Faith," a heartfelt exploration of faith during seasons of struggle. Rather than offering quick fixes or superficial answers, this work invites readers into an honest conversation with God about the thorns we carry—whether they manifest as illness, loss, disappointment, delayed promises, or extended periods of waiting. Through personal reflection, scriptural truth, and tender encouragement, Austin guides believers toward discovering that God's grace remains sufficient even when immediate answers feel distant.
The author brings profound authenticity to these pages, drawing from her own journey through seasons of pain, unanswered prayers, and the quiet daily choice to trust. Dorkendra understands the tension of loving God deeply while simultaneously wrestling with uncertainty and setback. Her resilience and spiritual maturity shine throughout, creating a space where weary readers feel genuinely understood rather than judged for their doubts or exhaustion.
In "Thorn in Her Side”, readers will discover that faith is not proven in the absence of hardship but in perseverance, obedience, and hope anchored in God's timing. The stakes are intensely personal—this book speaks to those who wonder if their struggles disqualify them from purpose, reassuring them instead that their thorns may become the very instruments God uses to draw them closer. Throughout these pages, Austin reminds believers that God sees, God hears, and God remains faithful, particularly during seasons of waiting and silence.
"My deepest prayer is that every reader feels truly seen and encouraged, knowing they are not alone in their pain," said Austin. "I wrote this book to remind believers that their thorn does not diminish their worth or God's promises—it can actually become a pathway to deeper faith and purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorkendra C. Austin's stirring work provides solace and spiritual nourishment to those navigating prolonged hardship. Readers will emerge with renewed perspective on suffering, strengthened conviction in God's faithfulness, and practical wisdom for walking forward with hope.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase "Thorn in Her Side" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings profound authenticity to these pages, drawing from her own journey through seasons of pain, unanswered prayers, and the quiet daily choice to trust. Dorkendra understands the tension of loving God deeply while simultaneously wrestling with uncertainty and setback. Her resilience and spiritual maturity shine throughout, creating a space where weary readers feel genuinely understood rather than judged for their doubts or exhaustion.
In "Thorn in Her Side”, readers will discover that faith is not proven in the absence of hardship but in perseverance, obedience, and hope anchored in God's timing. The stakes are intensely personal—this book speaks to those who wonder if their struggles disqualify them from purpose, reassuring them instead that their thorns may become the very instruments God uses to draw them closer. Throughout these pages, Austin reminds believers that God sees, God hears, and God remains faithful, particularly during seasons of waiting and silence.
"My deepest prayer is that every reader feels truly seen and encouraged, knowing they are not alone in their pain," said Austin. "I wrote this book to remind believers that their thorn does not diminish their worth or God's promises—it can actually become a pathway to deeper faith and purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorkendra C. Austin's stirring work provides solace and spiritual nourishment to those navigating prolonged hardship. Readers will emerge with renewed perspective on suffering, strengthened conviction in God's faithfulness, and practical wisdom for walking forward with hope.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase "Thorn in Her Side" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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